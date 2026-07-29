Newgen named Major Player in IDC MarketScape 2026

NEW DELHI, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a leader in intelligent enterprise orchestration, has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Platforms for National Civilian Government AI-Enabled Case Management 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US53717226, June 2026).

Newgen enables government agencies to orchestrate intelligent case management operations through the NewgenONE platform, bringing together AI, process orchestration, content services, customer communications, and low-code application development. By unifying case data, documents, workflows, and stakeholder interactions on a single platform, Newgen helps agencies accelerate digital modernization, improve caseworker productivity, enhance citizen experiences, and deliver transparent, compliant, and efficient public services.

Commenting on the IDC MarketScape recognition, Arpan Bansal, Vice President (Government & GSI Initiatives), Newgen Software, said: "As government organizations embrace digital transformation, AI is becoming a critical enabler of modern case management. We believe NewgenONE empowers agencies to operationalize AI at scale by bringing together workflows, content, communications, decisions, and AI-driven intelligence on a unified platform. With embedded AI capabilities, government organizations can identify trends and anomalies, uncover hidden relationships across cases, automate repetitive activities, and support faster, more informed decision-making while ensuring governance, compliance, and transparency."

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com.