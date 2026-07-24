Nike boosts sourcing from Vietnam as manufacturing share rises

Illustration photo: Duc Thanh

According to the filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on July 15, Nike said that Vietnam accounted for 52 per cent of its global footwear production and 34 per cent of its global apparel production in 2026.

As of May 31, contract manufacturers operated 95 finished goods footwear factories across 11 countries. For fiscal 2026, Nike-brand footwear was manufactured by 15 contract manufacturers, many operating multiple factories. Factories in Vietnam produced approximately 52 per cent of total Nike-brand footwear, followed by Indonesia at 27 per cent and China at 16 per cent. Vietnam's share increased from 51 per cent in 2025.

Contract manufacturers operated 321 finished goods apparel factories in 34 countries, with 64 manufacturers producing Nike-brand apparel for fiscal 2026. Factories in Vietnam produced approximately 34 per cent of total Nike-brand apparel, up from 31 per cent in fiscal 2025. Factories in Cambodia and China produced 15 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

According to Nike, its supply chain in Vietnam comprises 181 supplier facilities, including 149 finished product factories and 39 materials facilities. Of the 149 finished goods factories, there are 83 apparel factories, 42 footwear factories, and 17 equipment facilities. These facilities employ close to 461,000 workers, with women accounting for 76 per cent of the workforce and an average worker age of 32.

Vietnam's growing role in Nike's global supply chain underscores the country's strategic importance to the US footwear industry amid ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

During a working session with leaders of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA) on July 14, Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung stated that Vietnam is an important link in the global footwear supply chain of the US. He explained that maintaining a stable, fair, and predictable trading environment is a shared interest of businesses and consumers of both nations. He called on the FDRA to continue to engage with the US government to support appropriate trade policies.

Matt Priest, president and CEO of the FDRA, said, “Vietnam is a strategic partner and a vital source of footwear supply for the US market. The production capacity, product quality, and reliability of Vietnamese enterprises have contributed to creating an efficient supply chain for many US brands and retailers. Thus, maintaining a stable supply chain with Vietnam not only benefits businesses but also helps guarantee the interests of US consumers.”

Vietnam remains largest manufacturer of Nike products Vietnam is the largest manufacturer of Nike footwear and apparel products for a second year in a row, according to Nike's report for fiscal year 2024 ending May.

Vietnam’s leather-footwear industry sees double-digit export growth in H1 Vietnam's leather and footwear industry posted more than $14 billion in total export value in the first six months of the year, reaffirming its resilience and strategic position in the global supply chain.