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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Abracon signs distribution partnership with WT Microelectronics

July 29, 2026 | 16:47
(0) user say
Abracon, a global manufacturer of frequency control and connectivity solutions, announced a new franchised distribution agreement with WT Microelectronics, listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under ticker 3036.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading global manufacturer of frequency control, timing, power, magnetics, RF, antenna, and connectivity solutions, today announced a new franchised distribution agreement with WT Microelectronics (TWSE: 3036), a leading global electronic components distributor.

The partnership further extends Abracon's reach across Asia-Pacific (APAC), where WT Microelectronics maintains deep relationships with leading customers across high-growth segments including AI and data center infrastructure, computing, communications, and industrial markets.

This agreement complements Abracon's established global distribution network and deepens its existing relationship with Future Electronics, wholly owned subsidiary of WT Microelectronics. This agreement strengthens alignment across the combined organization and expands Abracon's access to new customers and markets across APAC.

Through this partnership, Abracon gains access to WT's extensive APAC customer network, while WT gains access to Abracon's broad portfolio of innovative components, including advanced timing devices, power components, RF and antenna technologies, and connectivity solutions, engineered for next-generation applications.

"WT Microelectronics is a world-class distribution partner, and this agreement marks an important milestone in Abracon's global growth strategy," said Tony Roybal, CEO of Abracon. "Together with Future Electronics, we now have strong coverage and alignment across the WT organization, giving our customers in APAC and beyond greater access to Abracon's solutions and enhanced local support to bring their designs to market faster."

Abracon, the industry leader in passive and timing solutions, has partnered with WT Group, enabling WT's customers to access a wider range of products, professional technical support, and supply chain advantages. Joseph Cheng, Vice President of WT China Marketing stated: "This collaboration enriches the range of end-user solutions while helping both parties expand their markets and scale up their business. We look forward to joint innovation to achieve mutual benefits and win-win outcomes."

Together with its valued distribution partners worldwide, Abracon remains committed to ensuring customers everywhere have the technologies, expertise, and support to innovate and scale.

By PR Newswire

Abracon, LLC

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TagTag:
Abracon WT Microelectronics Distribution partnership agreement Frequency control solutions

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