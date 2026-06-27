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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology studies Croatia’s experience in universal postal service delivery

June 27, 2026 | 13:01
(0) user say
A Vietnamese delegation has studied international postal service experience in Croatia to support the drafting of the amended Postal Law.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long led the delegation to visit and work with Croatian Post on June 23. The working session was part of a working visit to gather international practices for drafting the revised Law on Post.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology studies Croatia’s experience in universal postal service delivery
The Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology delegation and representatives from the Croatian Post. Photo: the MST.

During the working session, the Department of Post introduced Vietnam’s legal framework in the postal sector, including the 2010 Law on Post and its guiding documents. They also briefed the host on the development of Vietnam's postal sector, which comprises universal and commercial postal services, and discussed major policies proposed in the draft revised Law on Post.

For their part, the Croatian Post shared its achievements in its production, business operations, and postal service delivery in recent times.

In 2025, the Croatian Post maintained its dominant market position as the largest postal operator in Croatia, accounting for over 80 per cent of the country’s total mail volume.

The two sides exchanged experience in providing universal postal services and state support for this activity. According to the Croatian side, the government provides annual financial support for universal postal service delivery, equivalent to approximately 10 per cent of the Croatian Post's total postal service revenue.

As part of the working programme, the Vietnamese delegation visited the main sorting centre of the Croatian Post. Built and commissioned in 2019, it is the largest sorting hub in Croatia.

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By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
postal service Croatia Postal Law Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology

Themes: Digital Transformation

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