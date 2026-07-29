IHH Healthcare expands Catalyst programme to North Asia

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IHH Healthcare ("IHH"), the world's leading multinational healthcare provider, today announced the launch of 'IHH Catalyst | North Asia Edition' in partnership with its subsidiaries Gleneagles Hong Kong and Parkway Shanghai. Following the successful inaugural India Edition, this second edition of the programme aims to accelerate the deployment of patient-centric, technology-enabled solutions across hospital and clinic ecosystems in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland.

First rolled out as 'IHH Catalyst | Fortis India Edition' in February 2026, this innovation programme brings together healthcare entrepreneurs, clinicians and operational leaders to advance promising solutions from concept to implementation, addressing pressing challenges in care delivery. Supported by Plug and Play as the programme partner, IHH Catalyst draws on global innovation networks and startup expertise to identify and support promising healthcare startups.

As anchor partners of the North Asia programme, Gleneagles Hong Kong and Parkway Shanghai will connect participating startups with multidisciplinary teams across their healthcare networks in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland, supporting collaboration in real-world care settings.

Speaking on the launch, Ashok Pandit, Group Chief Corporate Officer, IHH Healthcare, said: "Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland are home to vibrant healthcare and technology communities, with growing strengths in personalised care, precision medicine, cancer care and digitally-enabled care delivery. As healthcare systems evolve to meet rising patient expectations and workforce demands, we see a growing need for solutions that extend care beyond hospital walls, strengthen care coordination, improve patient journeys and empower healthcare professionals to deliver better outcomes. IHH Catalyst brings together ideas, expertise and capabilities across our markets to shape the future of healthcare."

Dr Kenneth Tsang, Regional CEO of IHH Healthcare North Asia and CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, said: "Healthcare challenges are becoming increasingly complex and interconnected, making collaboration across disciplines, institutions and markets more important than ever. Leveraging IHH's network in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland, IHH Catalyst | North Asia Edition gives startups access to clinical expertise and hospital infrastructure, helping them bridge the gap between promising ideas and implementation and accelerate their path to adoption."

The programme will focus on early-growth to enterprise-ready companies with solutions ready for pilots, proof-of-concepts and broader deployment within hospital systems.

Over three months, the hybrid programme will combine in-person immersion with structured virtual engagement. Selected startups will receive:

Mentorship from IHH, Gleneagles Hong Kong and Parkway Shanghai leadership, clinicians and functional experts

Opportunities to pilot and validate solutions within live hospital environments

Support across regulatory readiness, data protection, cybersecurity and interoperability

Clear pathways toward long-term partnerships, scale-up and potential investment

IHH Catalyst | North Asia Edition will focus on five priority themes aligned with evolving healthcare needs across the region:

Always-on Personalised Care

Integrated and Coordinated Care

Precision Medicine and Cancer Care

Transforming Patient Journeys

Empowering Healthcare Workforce

The programme will follow a multi-stage selection and evaluation process. Key milestones include: