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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and Germany expand cooperation in semiconductors and high-tech manpower

July 02, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Vietnam and Germany will expand cooperation in semiconductors, and high-tech human resources development.

During a meeting on June 30 with Helga Margarete Barth, German Ambassador to Vietnam, Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan discussed key cooperation in scientific research and the development of high-tech human resources, focusing on semiconductors and the green energy transition.

Vietnam and Germany expand cooperation in semiconductors and high-tech manpower
Photo: The MST

The minister said he appreciated the results of cooperation between Vietnam and Germany in the fields of training, research, and academic cooperation, and said that Vietnam was giving high priority to the development of science, technology, and innovation, considering it an important driving force for national development.

Based on the discussions at the meeting, Minister Quan suggested that the two sides could continue to strengthen cooperation in the following directions: increasing the implementation of joint research programmes between Vietnamese and German scientists in priority areas; strengthening cooperation in semiconductor, maximising the effectiveness of laboratories and research infrastructure.

The others are strengthening cooperation in training, research, and development of high-quality workers to meet the requirements of scientific and technological development in the new era.

On her side, Ambassador Barth expressed her desire to expand research and training programmes and connect the innovation ecosystems between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions to concretise cooperation, aiming to boost substantive, effective and long-term cooperation programmes.

Vietnam’s semiconductor and innovation is attracting growing attention from international partners.

On June 29, Minister Quan held a working session with Mariam J. Sherman, the World Bank country director for Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, to discuss key cooperation initiatives. The discussions centred on advancing national research infrastructure, streamlining laboratory operations, attracting talent, commercialising technology, and designing a national venture capital fund.

June 26, Minister Quan received Jeff Place, chief supply chain officer of Coherent Group. The two sides discussed Coherent’s investment expansion plans in Vietnam, while exploring solutions for human resource development, high-tech supply chains, and capacity building for domestic enterprises to integrate into global value chains.

He stated that the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) stands ready to accompany and support businesses for long-term development. He proposed that both sides strengthen cooperation across four key areas.

First is collaborating to design training programmes and develop high-quality workers, targeting not only engineers but also managers and research and development personnel.

Second is connecting Coherent with universities and research institutes to develop training curricula tailored to the enterprise's actual needs.

Third is studying the establishment of open laboratories and shared infrastructure for businesses in the semiconductor and optoelectronics industries, thereby enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in the supply chain.

Fourth is requesting Coherent to formulate specific proposals regarding its needs for supply chain development, infrastructure, and support policies, which will serve as a basis for the government to study and refine appropriate mechanisms for the industry.

In May, Intel Corporation at the meeting with Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong shared its new strategic direction in Vietnam, including plans to expand investment, support workforce training, and contribute to the development of the semiconductor ecosystem.

The deputy minister said that the ministry would continue to support Intel and enterprises in the supply chain in expanding high-tech investment in Vietnam. This cooperation is expected to contribute to positioning Vietnam as an important link in the global semiconductor value chain.

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By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam germany semiconductor High-tech manpower human resources innovation

Themes: Digital Transformation

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