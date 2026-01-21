'The Palm Oil Story' explores Malaysia’s industry and global role

The six-episode series The Palm Oil Story will air on the programme Viet Connect at 9:00am on Saturday, January 24, on Ho Chi Minh City Television Channel No.9 (HTV9). The series portrays Malaysia’s palm oil as a symbol of economic growth, human vitality, and nutritional value closely connected to modern life.

Throughout the six episodes, viewers will have a chance to join a journey of innovation and transformation: from the lush green plantations stretching across Malaysia, where oil palms are cultivated and nurtured, to modern processing plants where each drop of palm oil is extracted and delivered to international markets. The series goes beyond describing production processes, showing off a panoramic view of how the palm oil industry has reshaped Malaysia’s economic landscape.

The series focuses on the link between economic development and people, drawing on perspectives from experts and businesses in Malaysia and abroad. It highlights the role of palm oil in creating millions of jobs, improving smallholder livelihoods, and contributing to GDP growth, illustrating the integration of traditional agriculture with modern industry and Malaysia’s position in the global value chain.

The programme also examines palm oil’s nutritional attributes, including its trans fat-free composition, natural vitamin E content, antioxidant properties, and role as an efficient energy source. Through dedicated footage, viewers gain insight into why palm oil is widely used across food, non-food, healthcare, and biofuel applications that are embedded in daily life worldwide.

With coherent storytelling, vivid visuals, and a people-centred approach, The Palm Oil Story offers a comprehensive portrait of the industry, from plantations to households and from Malaysian enterprises to global markets. The series airs on Viet Connect at 9:00am on the first and third Saturdays of each month on HTV9.

Watch the second episode, 'Palm Oil – Journey of Value Connection from Plantation' at https://youtu.be/9_XLhTLeczI?si=DvAa5MeQwOmvJE7C or https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1NP9Z77Ms1/