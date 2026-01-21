Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

'The Palm Oil Story' explores Malaysia’s industry and global role

January 21, 2026 | 18:12
(0) user say
A new television series examines Malaysia’s palm oil industry through the lens of economic development and cultural identity.

The six-episode series The Palm Oil Story will air on the programme Viet Connect at 9:00am on Saturday, January 24, on Ho Chi Minh City Television Channel No.9 (HTV9). The series portrays Malaysia’s palm oil as a symbol of economic growth, human vitality, and nutritional value closely connected to modern life.

'The Palm Oil Story' explores Malaysia’s industry and global role

Throughout the six episodes, viewers will have a chance to join a journey of innovation and transformation: from the lush green plantations stretching across Malaysia, where oil palms are cultivated and nurtured, to modern processing plants where each drop of palm oil is extracted and delivered to international markets. The series goes beyond describing production processes, showing off a panoramic view of how the palm oil industry has reshaped Malaysia’s economic landscape.

The series focuses on the link between economic development and people, drawing on perspectives from experts and businesses in Malaysia and abroad. It highlights the role of palm oil in creating millions of jobs, improving smallholder livelihoods, and contributing to GDP growth, illustrating the integration of traditional agriculture with modern industry and Malaysia’s position in the global value chain.

The programme also examines palm oil’s nutritional attributes, including its trans fat-free composition, natural vitamin E content, antioxidant properties, and role as an efficient energy source. Through dedicated footage, viewers gain insight into why palm oil is widely used across food, non-food, healthcare, and biofuel applications that are embedded in daily life worldwide.

With coherent storytelling, vivid visuals, and a people-centred approach, The Palm Oil Story offers a comprehensive portrait of the industry, from plantations to households and from Malaysian enterprises to global markets. The series airs on Viet Connect at 9:00am on the first and third Saturdays of each month on HTV9.

Watch the second episode, 'Palm Oil – Journey of Value Connection from Plantation' at https://youtu.be/9_XLhTLeczI?si=DvAa5MeQwOmvJE7C or https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1NP9Z77Ms1/

By Que Chi

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Malaysian palm oil economic growth Nutritional values sustainable development Global industry Human vitality Modern life global supply chain malaysia Malaysian Government Malaysian cuisine

Related Contents

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

Advancing the net-zero journey: Carlsberg Vietnam’s sustainability progress in 2025

Advancing the net-zero journey: Carlsberg Vietnam’s sustainability progress in 2025

Malaysia launches 2026 countdown festival for New Year's Eve

Malaysia launches 2026 countdown festival for New Year's Eve

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam

GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam

AkzoNobel rolls out sustainability campaign “It All Adds Up” for the wood sector

AkzoNobel rolls out sustainability campaign “It All Adds Up” for the wood sector

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam forecasts rice exports of 7.73 million tonnes in 2026

Vietnam forecasts rice exports of 7.73 million tonnes in 2026

YeaH1 Group and Sony Music launch joint venture

YeaH1 Group and Sony Music launch joint venture

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020