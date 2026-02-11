Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sheraton Phu Quoc rolls out Lunar New Year 2026 cultural and dining programme

February 11, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort has introduced its Tet 2026 programme Hoa Ma Khai Xuan - Gallop to Glory, marking the Year of the Horse with a series of cultural, culinary and community-focused activities at the resort.

The programme draws inspiration from the Fire Horse symbol associated with the lunar year, with festive spaces designed using contemporary elements alongside traditional materials such as silk, bamboo and handcrafted paper. Seasonal decorations are accented by yellow apricot blossoms, a familiar symbol of spring in Vietnam.

Sheraton Phu Quoc rolls out Lunar New Year 2026 cultural and dining programme
Photo: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Lunar New Year dining at the resort centres on shared meals and regional Vietnamese cuisine. The seasonal offering includes a Tet menu featuring dishes from both northern and southern Vietnam at Wok & Curry, alongside a collection of festive pastries at and more.

According to the resort, the dining programme is designed to reflect regional culinary traditions while maintaining the spirit of family reunion associated with the Lunar New Year.

During the first three days of Lunar New Year, Sheraton Phu Quoc will host a number of traditional cultural activities, including calligraphy, folk games and lion dance performances, aimed at introducing Vietnamese New Year customs to both domestic and international visitors.

Sheraton Phu Quoc rolls out Lunar New Year 2026 cultural and dining programme
Photo: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Alongside festive programming, the resort is continuing its sustainability initiatives through projects linked to environmental education and the local community. A key highlight for 2026 is the development of the Sheraton Bee Farm, which the resort describes as an educational space focused on raising awareness of the role of bees in biodiversity conservation and sustainable agriculture.

Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort is located on a four-kilometre stretch of beach in the northern part of Phu Quoc Island. The resort has 500 rooms, suites and villas, as well as dining outlets, meeting facilities, swimming pools, a spa, fitness centre and children’s club. It is operated under the Sheraton Hotels & Resorts brand, part of Marriott Bonvoy.

Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort unveils refit Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort unveils refit

Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort has recently completed an elegant update of its guest rooms and public spaces as part of a multiphase property redesign. The resort’s compelling new look blends subtle tropical accents with modern simplicity and an international feel.
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Sheraton Long Beach Resort in Phu Quoc Celebrate Lunar New Year at Sheraton Long Beach Resort in Phu Quoc

The Year of the Dragon Celebration is set to be a magnificent affair at Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort. Celebrate new beginnings with sumptuous culinary experiences and Vietnamese New Year traditions spread over the week.

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sheraton Phu Quoc Lunar New Year Cultural programme Viet Nam cuisine Traditional activities

Related Contents

Fusion expands seasonal travel offerings for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

Fusion expands seasonal travel offerings for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

Galaxy Macau Launches Year of Horse Celebrations

Galaxy Macau Launches Year of Horse Celebrations

Yung's Bistro Offers Farewell Feast Before Move

Yung's Bistro Offers Farewell Feast Before Move

Trip.com Predicts Extended Premium Travel Trend

Trip.com Predicts Extended Premium Travel Trend

Welcome Year of the Horse at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai

Welcome Year of the Horse at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai

Danang Marriott ushers in Lunar New Year by the sea

Danang Marriott ushers in Lunar New Year by the sea

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Hotels & Restaurants

The Grand Ho Tram opens 2026 with awards and casino pilot entry

The Grand Ho Tram opens 2026 with awards and casino pilot entry

The art of refined gifting at The Reverie Boutique

The art of refined gifting at The Reverie Boutique

Tet experience in an idyllic hideaway at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram

Tet experience in an idyllic hideaway at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram

Fusion expands seasonal travel offerings for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

Fusion expands seasonal travel offerings for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Green finance and circular economy as drivers of growth

Green finance and circular economy as drivers of growth

AI pushes journalists to rethink roles, skills, and responsibility

AI pushes journalists to rethink roles, skills, and responsibility

More than $40 billion investment recorded in Asia-Pacific commercial real estate

More than $40 billion investment recorded in Asia-Pacific commercial real estate

AI leading to shift in banking roles

AI leading to shift in banking roles

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020