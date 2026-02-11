Sheraton Phu Quoc rolls out Lunar New Year 2026 cultural and dining programme

The programme draws inspiration from the Fire Horse symbol associated with the lunar year, with festive spaces designed using contemporary elements alongside traditional materials such as silk, bamboo and handcrafted paper. Seasonal decorations are accented by yellow apricot blossoms, a familiar symbol of spring in Vietnam.

Photo: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Lunar New Year dining at the resort centres on shared meals and regional Vietnamese cuisine. The seasonal offering includes a Tet menu featuring dishes from both northern and southern Vietnam at Wok & Curry, alongside a collection of festive pastries at and more.

According to the resort, the dining programme is designed to reflect regional culinary traditions while maintaining the spirit of family reunion associated with the Lunar New Year.

During the first three days of Lunar New Year, Sheraton Phu Quoc will host a number of traditional cultural activities, including calligraphy, folk games and lion dance performances, aimed at introducing Vietnamese New Year customs to both domestic and international visitors.

Photo: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Alongside festive programming, the resort is continuing its sustainability initiatives through projects linked to environmental education and the local community. A key highlight for 2026 is the development of the Sheraton Bee Farm, which the resort describes as an educational space focused on raising awareness of the role of bees in biodiversity conservation and sustainable agriculture.

Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort is located on a four-kilometre stretch of beach in the northern part of Phu Quoc Island. The resort has 500 rooms, suites and villas, as well as dining outlets, meeting facilities, swimming pools, a spa, fitness centre and children’s club. It is operated under the Sheraton Hotels & Resorts brand, part of Marriott Bonvoy.

