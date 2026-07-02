Vietnam’s top 100 brands leap 11 per cent in value to $43 billion

The 2026 Vietnam 100 report, released on July 2, also noted that GDP growth is expected to moderate to between 6 per cent and 7 per cent this year after expanding 8 per cent in 2025. Notable gainers this year include airlines, up 79 per cent; healthcare services, up 76 per cent; and banking, up 13 per cent.

The report offers a detailed analysis of sectors such as airlines, banking, real estate and retail sectors, highlighting leading brands and their achievements. The banking sector continues to build on its 2025 digital momentum, with brands such as VietinBank and MB distinguishing themselves through ongoing digital transformation across their operations.

Photo: Brand Finance

Viettel Group (brand value up 7 per cent to $7.9 billion) defends its spot as the most valuable Vietnamese brand for the 11th consecutive year. The brand’s growth can be largely attributed to their steady expansion in the core telecommunications business.

Following closely behind, Vinamilk (brand value at $2.6 billion) is the second most valuable Vietnamese brand, supported by recovering domestic demand and continued expansion in international markets. Vietjet (brand value up 117 per cent to $906 million) is Vietnam’s fastest growing brand as well as the fastest growing global airline brand in 2026, according to the Brand Finance Airlines 50 report. The brand’s impressive growth is primarily driven by the expansion of international routes linking Vietnam to key markets such as Australia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Bao Viet (brand value up 22 per cent to $735 million) emerges as Vietnam’s strongest brand in 2026, achieving a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 96/100 and an AAA+ brand strength rating. According to Brand Finance’s market research data, its customer-centric approach and improvements in service quality supported the brand’s performance, enabling it to move up two positions in the brand strength ranking from 2025.

Vinpearl (brand value up 86 per cent to $381 million) drops one rank and is Vietnam’s second-strongest brand, showcasing a BSI score of 95.4/100 and an AAA+ brand strength rating. This was driven by strong customer recognition within the hospitality sector, although its position softened slightly amid intensified competition from higher-frequency sectors such as banking, where brands benefit from more regular customer engagement.

Vietcombank (brand value up 7 per cent to $2.5 billion) ranks as Vietnam’s third most valuable brand, third-strongest brand and the strongest banking brand globally in 2026, achieving a BSI score of 95.3/100 and retaining its AAA+ brand strength rating, underpinned by its strength in cross-border payments, and foreign exchange. The banking brand’s strategic direction reflects a clear emphasis on strengthening institutional trust and maintaining a premium positioning within the sector, particularly as competition intensifies, and the banking landscape becomes more digitally and commercially diversified.

"The 2026 ranking highlights a two-speed brand economy in Vietnam. Established leaders like Viettel Group and Vietcombank continue to anchor value through scale and consistency, while high-growth sectors such as aviation, led by Vietjet, are capturing renewed demand," said Alex Haigh, managing director Asia-Pacific, Brand Finance. "This contrast illustrates how both stability and expansion are now shaping brand performance. Furthermore, MB and BIDV’s evolving banking models, and Vinhomes’ integrated urban ecosystems all demonstrate how strategic transformation, not just scale, is driving Vietnam’s brand value in 2026."

The Vietnamese brand to watch for 2026 is Green SM (new entrant at $635 million), as it has rapidly emerged as one of Southeast Asia’s leading electric mobility brands. Backed by Vingroup and VinFast, the company is expanding its international footprint under the unified Green SM identity, recently entering India as its fifth overseas market and achieving a BSI score of 58/100 with an A brand strength rating. Building on its leadership in Vietnam’s electric ride-hailing sector, Green SM continues to strengthen its presence across Asia through strategic partnerships, market expansion, and the development of a technology-driven, zero-emission transportation ecosystem, with further launches planned in Europe and the United States.

A notable brand in the Vietnam 100 2026 report is VPBank (brand value up 41 per cent to $995 million). The banking brand climbs two ranks to 11th most valuable brand this year. VPBank’s sharp increase in market capitalisation was primarily driven by positive developments surrounding VPBank’s plans to float on the stock exchange. The announcement that VPBank intends to proceed with a fourth-quarter listing directly triggered a significant surge in share price, with the bank continuing to trade at elevated levels.

The 2026 Sustainability Perceptions Index highlights how leading Vietnamese brands are converting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments into tangible brand value. Viettel Group leads on Sustainability Perceptions Value, while Vinamilk stands out on social impact, and Vinhomes shows strong upside potential in shaping perceptions. Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines reflects the growing importance of ESG integration across high-emission sectors.

Vietnamese banks perform well with brand value growth of 31.3 per cent Vietnamese banking brands have posted an overall growth of 31.3 per cent in brand value, amounting over $2 billion compared to their 2022 positions. This is according to Brand Finance’s Banking 500 2023 report, which ranks the world’s top 500 most valuable and strongest brands in the banking industry.

Viettel brand value goes up 32 steps to $6 billion Viettel remains the highest-ranking telecommunications brand in the Southeast Asia region and the only Vietnamese brand in the Brand Finance Global 500 2021 Ranking.