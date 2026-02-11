Corporate

Fusion expands seasonal travel offerings for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

February 11, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
Fusion Hotel Group has announced a series of Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day programmes across its resort and hotel portfolio in Vietnam and Thailand.

The initiatives will be rolled out across Fusion’s wellness-focused resorts, urban hotels and lifestyle brands, with promotional packages, festive dining events and accommodation discounts timed around Tet and Valentine’s Day. The group is also encouraging enrolment in its Fusionlife customer loyalty programme, which offers preferred rates and discounts of up to 25 per cent for direct bookings.

At Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion near Hue, the group will host Lunar New Year activities centred on wellness and dining, including a Lunar New Year menu at Madame Chau restaurant featuring regional Vietnamese specialities, priced at $18 per guest. Guests will also have access to the property’s hot mineral springs and outdoor activities throughout the holiday period.

Fusion expands seasonal travel offerings for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day
Photo: Fusion Hotel Group

In Danang, Fusion Resort & Villas Danang will offer a schedule of Tet events that includes traditional games and family-focused activities. The resort’s Fusion & Togetherness package provides a 20 per cent discount on accommodation, dining and spa services for stays between February 15 and 21, while a Valentine’s Day dinner will be held on February 14.

Several properties in Quy Nhon are also introducing seasonal offers. Maia Resort Quy Nhon is launching its Spring at Maia package with discounts of up to 20 per cent for stays of at least two nights, while The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon is offering reduced rates for extended stays, including dining and wellness benefits. Valentine’s Day packages for couples will include spa treatments and private dining experiences.

Fusion Resort Cam Ranh is offering Lunar New Year promotions with savings of up to 40 per cent, alongside its all-spa-inclusive model, which includes daily spa treatments and wellness sessions. A series of festive dining events is scheduled between February 14 and 21, covering Valentine’s Day, Lunar New Year celebrations and themed dinner nights.

Fusion expands seasonal travel offerings for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day
Photo: Fusion Hotel Group

In southern Vietnam, Fusion Suites Vung Tau will organise a Vietnamese New Year’s Eve buffet on 16 February, followed by a rooftop countdown event. In Ho Chi Minh City, Miss Thu restaurant at Fusion Original Saigon Centre will introduce a four-course Valentine’s Day set menu aimed at couples dining during the holiday period.

Fusion’s HIIVE by fusion brand, which focuses on business travellers, is also offering staycation packages at its Binh Duong properties. Room rates start from $80 per night, inclusive of a $26 dining credit, with the promotion applying to direct bookings for stays throughout February.

Outside Vietnam, GLOW Hotels and Resorts in Thailand has introduced a Valentine’s-themed package for couples, featuring accommodation upgrades and food and beverage discounts for bookings made through February.

HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong embraces the festive season HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong embraces the festive season

HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong is embracing the year-end festive season with a warm, refined atmosphere tailored for business travellers.
Fusion to debut two landmark hotels in early 2026 Fusion to debut two landmark hotels in early 2026

Fusion Hotel Group, Southeast Asia's leading wellness-inspired hospitality brand, will debut the stylish new LÈGACY Hanoi – a Fusion Original, and Grand Royal Riverside Hue – Fusion Collection, in early 2026.
Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon launches Lunar New Year 2026 package Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon launches Lunar New Year 2026 package

As resorts across central Vietnam roll out their seasonal offerings to tap into the peak Lunar New Year travel demand, The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon is positioning itself as a family-focused destination with a new festive package.

By Khanh Linh

Lunar New Year Fusion Hotel Group Valentine's Day Tet activities Seasonal offers

