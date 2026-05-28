Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance join hands on community development and Vietnam–Thailand friendship

The event took place during the official visit of Vietnam’s General Secretary and President To Lam to Thailand.

Vietjet Thailand, a joint venture with nearly 1,500 Thai employees, stands as a symbol of the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The airline currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft, including 10 new-generation Boeing 737-8 aircraft, and is increasingly embraced by the Thai people.

Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance cooperate to promote sports, cultural exchange, and community development initiatives

The event marked an inspiring meeting between two influential female leaders in Southeast Asia: Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, chairwoman of Vietjet, and Nualphan Lamsam (Madam Pang), CEO of Muang Thai Insurance and president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

Thao has been a dedicated supporter of Vietnamese football and futsal for over a decade

Thao said, “Flights connect cities, while sports connect people’s hearts. We believe the partnership between Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance will help spread the great values of Vietnam–Thailand friendship and inspire younger generations across the region.”

For more than a decade, Vietjet has remained a steadfast companion of Vietnamese football and futsal through sponsorship activities, grassroots sports development programmes, and support for the national teams.

Nualphan Lamsam (Madam Pang), CEO of Muang Thai Insurance and president of the FAT at the signing ceremony

In Thailand, Madam Pang is regarded as an iconic figure in the country’s football scene. As the first female president in FAT’s history, she has played a major role in advancing youth football, women’s football, and the professionalisation of the Thai League through her energy and passion for sports.

Madam Pang said, “On behalf of Muang Thai Insurance, we are delighted to collaborate with Vietjet Group in enhancing passenger protection through travel insurance solutions, while also exploring opportunities for broader insurance cooperation."

"More importantly, this partnership extends beyond the business sector into sports and social development, which are areas both organisations genuinely value and share a common vision for. Beyond the business opportunities between our two organisations, I would also like to sincerely thank the Vietnamese people, especially football fans, for always welcoming me with warmth and kindness whenever I have visited Vietnam.”

The event in Bangkok marks a meeting between two influential female leaders in Southeast Asia: Madam Pang and Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao

Under the cooperation agreement, the two sides will jointly explore travel insurance and non-life insurance initiatives for passengers across Vietjet Group’s extensive flight network, while also promoting youth football development, cultural exchanges, and the global promotion of the images and values of Vietnam and Thailand.

Alongside the expansion of its international flight network, Vietjet, together with Muang Thai Insurance, aspires to bring the values of aviation, football, culture, and the ASEAN community further onto the global stage, elevating the image of Vietnam, Thailand, and Southeast Asia worldwide.

In the near future, Vietjet and Vikki Bank will also accompany ASEAN United FC, one of the region’s major football tournaments, serving as a bridge connecting hundreds of millions of Southeast Asian football fans as Vietnam and Thailand celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Vietjet's 2026 AGM highlights strong 2025 results On April 26, Vietjet Aviation JSC successfully held its 2026 AGM, embarking on a new development phase with a global vision and long-term value for shareholders.

Vietjet records strong growth in Q1 Vietjet Aviation JSC on May 1 announced its financial statement for the first quarter of 2026, reporting strong business growth through operational optimisation and international network expansion.