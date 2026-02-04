Fairmont opens first Vietnam property in Hanoi

On February 3, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of global hospitality group Accor, announced the opening of Fairmont Hanoi, the brand’s first property in Vietnam. The hotel blends local heritage, modern design, and curated art, and features 241 guest rooms, including 38 Fairmont Gold rooms and 12 suites, alongside eight bars and restaurants, a wellness facility, and Hanoi’s largest pillarless ballroom.

Rooted in Fairmont’s celebrated century-long heritage and enriched by Hanoi’s remarkable thousand-year cultural legacy, Fairmont Hanoi, thoughtfully designed by Perkins Eastman and Aston Design, is poised to usher guests into a new chapter of Vietnamese luxury hospitality. Through an array of impeccably curated guest experiences, the property is set to redefine elegance as a tapestry woven with local artistry and delivered with genuine, heartfelt care.

Situated in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, just steps from Hoan Kiem Lake, the property places guests within one of the capital’s most culturally rich and dynamic districts.

The hotel combines contemporary architectural design with Vietnamese artistic influences, incorporating locally inspired details throughout its interiors and guest experiences. The development reflects Hanoi’s evolving hospitality scene, where heritage, modern comforts, and curated cultural touches increasingly shape high-end travel and leisure offerings.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to Fairmont Hanoi, marking our first property in Vietnam and introducing a distinctive new destination for the brand,” said Omer Acar, CEO of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

“Vietnam’s creativity, resilience, and cultural heritage are reflected throughout the hotel’s design and guest experiences. From its culinary offerings and wellness facilities to its thoughtfully designed spaces, Fairmont Hanoi is envisioned as a vibrant social hub where guests can connect, celebrate, and create memorable experiences,” he added.

Le Tuan Anh, deputy CEO of GELEX Group, representing the owner of Fairmont Hanoi, said, “Fairmont Hanoi has been envisioned as a new landmark in the heart of the capital’s economic and commercial centre, where historical depth meets contemporary spirit.”

He added, “Beyond its role as an iconic development, the project reflects GELEX’s long-term commitment to partnering with Hanoi to create sustainable value, contributing to a modern, civilised urban landscape while preserving the city’s cultural identity.”

The hotel continues Fairmont Hotels & Resorts tradition of being a vibrant social hub in its host city with its carefully curated culinary and cocktails. With an enviable array of eight restaurants, bars, and lounges on property, it is set to become the heart of Hanoi’s social and dining scene.

Capella Hanoi unveils Moonlit Soirée limited-edition mooncake collection Capella Hanoi has unveiled Moonlit Soirée, a limited-edition mooncake box that harmoniously blends cultural artistry with culinary finesse. Crafted in collaboration with BENSLEY, the renowned atelier of Bill Bensley, the box is a love letter to Ca tru – Vietnam's traditional ceremonial music known for its elegance, restraint, and lyrical grace.

Hemispheres Steak & Seafood Grill recognised in Michelin Selected 2025 Hemispheres Steak & Seafood Grill, located within the grounds of Sheraton Hanoi Hotel beside the scenic West Lake, has been selected by the Michelin Guide for the third consecutive year under the Michelin Selected 2025 category.