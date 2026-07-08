Plan approved for $420 million horse racing complex in Soc Son, Hanoi

The inaugural Shanrila Muong Lo Horse Racing Tournament took place in the former Yen Bai province in 2024. Photo: baodautu.vn

Soc Son People's Committee approved the 1/500 detailed zoning plan for the project on July 7. The development is intended to support Hanoi's long-term master plan, make more effective use of local land resources, and create a new entertainment and tourism destination for residents and visitors.

Under the approved plan, around 75 per cent of the site will be allocated to horse racing facilities, including a 30,000-seat grandstand, two sand tracks, one 25-metre-wide grass track, and stables and training facilities.

The remaining development will include a three-hectare commercial and service area with 30 three-storey tourist villas for lease, a 254-room three-star hotel, and a shopping centre. More than 28 ha will be reserved for a lake, landscaped green areas, and pedestrian walkways.

The project will be developed by H&G Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Hanoi Tourist and South Korea's Global Consultant Network. Established in November 2019, H&G has charter capital of $120 million. Its legal representative is Lee Dae Bong, who also serves as chairman of Charmvit Group, developer of the Grand Plaza Hotel complex in Hanoi.

The venture was first proposed in 1999 on a site in the former Dai Kim ward and Thanh Liet commune, but was shelved after its foreign partner withdrew due to the absence of a legal framework governing horse racing and betting services. In 2007, Hanoitourist and Global Consultant Network revived the proposal and resumed feasibility studies. The prime minister approved the investment plan in September 2019.

In 2020, Hanoi incorporated the Soc Son multipurpose entertainment and horse racing complex into the city's revised socioeconomic development master plan to 2020, with a vision towards 2030.

Once completed, the complex is expected to create around 5,000 direct jobs and between 20,000 and 25,000 indirect jobs.