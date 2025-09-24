Corporate

The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality

September 24, 2025 | 18:36
The Reverie Saigon is marking 10 years as a landmark of luxury hospitality, reflecting both Vietnam’s rising stature in global tourism and the hotel’s distinctive identity.

Since opening in 2015, the 5-star property has set new benchmarks for elegance and service. As the only Vietnamese member of 'The Leading Hotels of the World' – a consortium of over 400 independent luxury hotels worldwide – The Reverie Saigon has become a premier destination for travellers seeking a singular luxury experience in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality

With its meticulous attention to detail, heartfelt service, and dazzling Italian interior design, the hotel has garnered widespread recognition from partners, guests, and media both domestically and internationally. Adding to our acclaim, The Reverie Saigon has also been honoured with numerous prestigious awards in high-end hospitality, travel, and lavish interior design, serving as a testament to our unwavering commitment to curating experiences that transcend all expectations.

Perfectly positioned at grand facades of two of the city's most distinguished thoroughfares, Dong Khoi and Nguyen Hue, The Reverie Saigon offers a supreme sense of elevated living with all rooms and suites occupying the uppermost floors, from levels 27 through 39. This exceptional vantage point is an integral part of the luxurious experience, allowing guests to admire the splendid beauty of Ho Chi Minh City, from the serene river to the bustling urban landscape, while also savouring private, front-row views of spectacular fireworks displays during festive occasions.

Proudly a sanctuary for one-of-a-kind masterpieces crafted exclusively for the hotel, The Reverie Saigon is reminiscent of an exquisite gallery - where perfection and artistry live in every detail. Each piece is the result of a sublime fusion of Italian craftsmanship and creative brilliance.

At the heart of this collection is the monumental five-metre sofa from Colombostile's 'Esmeralda' collection, envisioned by Giovanni Malerba di Busca. This masterpiece is crafted from precious wood, gilded in 24-karat gold leaf, and upholstered in rare purple ostrich leather, with a magnificent amethyst gemstone inset on the back. Elevating the splendour further is a three-metre-tall Baldi timepiece, weighing a remarkable one tonne and intricately sculpted from emerald-green Malachite stone. The collection also includes a magnificent Bechstein 1895 grand piano, transformed by Baldi with lavish Malachite inlays and finely detailed 24-karat gold plating – a masterpiece as magnificent in sound as in form.

The collection is further distinguished by interior designs from acclaimed architect Philippe Starck, and exclusive pieces crafted with the finest leather from the House of Louis Vuitton by Cassina.

Redefining the standards of luxury, The Reverie Saigon affirms its class from its standard guestrooms, where every guest enjoys a lavish space and amenities rivalling those of suites at many other leading hotels. For a truly bespoke journey, the hotel also presents its Designer Suites, each an exclusive showcase designed and furnished by a single, celebrated brand, including Giorgetti, Visionnaire, and Provasi, transforming every room into a masterpiece of quintessential Italian art.

Artisanal works of art crafted from Swarovski crystal, mother-of-pearl and mosaic stone are hand-inlaid throughout the hotel, adding a layer of elegance to every corner. These exceptional creations affirm that The Reverie Saigon is far more than a luxurious destination, it is a curated gallery where guests may admire and experience refined artistry and sophistication.

The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality

Beyond world-class accommodation, The Reverie Saigon also offers a diverse and refined culinary experience to make every guest’s stay more complete. Right inside the hotel, guests are invited to embark on a journey to discover the finest flavours of the world through the restaurants, each with a distinctive architectural style and culinary essence.

From the elegant imperial charm of Long Trieu – the hotel's two-time Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant celebrating the art of Cantonese cuisine, to the lively ambience of The Long @ Times Square, where Italian flair meets inventive cocktails, and the chic sophistication of Café Cardinal, serving international fare in a French colonial setting.

More than just a hotel, The Reverie Saigon is a destination to explore and experience the cultural and culinary treasures of the world.

An indulgence here more than just a retreat; it's a full awakening of all five senses. From the tactile luxury of high-end materials, the auditory pleasure of perfect acoustics and the gastronomic delight of exceptional cuisine, to the aromatic notes of fine fragrance, every sense is meticulously catered to. This creates a truly personalised and complete experience, exclusively for you.

The 10-year journey of The Reverie Saigon stands as a testament to a luxurious, high-class lifestyle. Its value is reflected in bespoke interiors, extraordinary products, and the refined experiences and services curated in partnership with leading names across diverse fields.

By Que Chi

TagTag:
The Reverie Saigon luxury hotel Ho Chi Minh City luxury tourism Leading Hotels of the World Italian interior design Exclusive designer suites Decade of Extravagance hot deals Tourism Promotion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

