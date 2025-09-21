Corporate

Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection

September 21, 2025 | 17:48
(0) user say
Mia Saigon Hotel introduces Mia Luxury Collection's Nguyet Hoa or Moonlit Blossoms mooncake collection in the shape of a cylindrical mooncake box with a stylised handle, evoking the elegance of a handbag.
Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection

Mia Luxury Collection presents the Nguyet Hoa – Moonlit Blossoms collection, a poetic ode to mindful living and togetherness

The design has been carefully nurtured over the years to celebrate Mia Saigon's timeless identity: the captivating charm of a refined woman, at once traditional, graceful, and modern.

With the theme of nature's purity captured in intricate floral patterns, each box resembles a blooming autumn garden, inviting us to pause, slow down, and treasure meaningful moments with loved ones. For only in those fleeting instants can we truly savour the beauty of blossoms in bloom before they quietly close and fade into the flow of time.

At its heart lies a luxurious velvet pouch in striking fuchsia – inspired by the flower, delicate yet fleeting, a bloom of rare beauty. Its vivid hue conveys both a sense of classic elegance and contemporary allure, symbolising the harmony of tradition and modernity, and a reminder to cherish every moment.

Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection
Mia Luxury Collection 2025 introduces three signature creations, like three unique notes in a symphony, balancing innovation with tradition

Since 2019, Mia Luxury Collection has been recognised for its artisanal mooncakes. Each cake is lovingly handcrafted by Mia Saigon's pastry chefs, using carefully selected premium ingredients and traditional methods preserved with precision. More than just beautiful creations, these mooncakes awaken the senses with refined flavours and evoke lasting memories.

Alongside familiar flavours that recall childhood, the 2025 collection introduces three signature creations – like three unique notes in a symphony, balancing innovation with tradition: Yuzu & Cheese: the refreshing tang of yuzu fruit paired with the creamy richness of cheese for a vibrant, modern twist; Café Latte: gentle coffee bitterness harmonized with smooth, milky sweetness, reminiscent of a cozy morning latte in the sunlight, and Truffle & Ham: a bold, luxurious combination that delights sophisticated palates with its depth and originality.

By Que Chi

TagTag:
Mia Saigon luxury hotel Mia Luxury Collection Moonlit Blossoms mooncake Mia Saigon Hotel Mooncake Collection Traditional Mooncakes Fullmoon festival

