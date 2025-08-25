Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram champion Vietnam’s green, sustainable tourism

With the government setting a GDP growth target of 8–10 per cent for 2025, what key challenges do you see for Vietnam’s tourism and hospitality sectors in contributing to this goal?

The main challenges we face are, first, balancing rapid growth with the need for more sustainable infrastructure. Second, making sure we have the skilled workforce needed to meet international service standards. And third, diversifying our markets so we’re not too dependent on just a few sources, while attracting more high-spending travellers.

How is Banyan Group contributing to Vietnam’s efforts to attract more high-spending international travellers?

We focus on sustainable luxury and authentic guest experiences. Our strategy includes introducing globally recognised brands like Angsana and Dhawa to Vietnam to serve both leisure and business tourism; embracing eco-conscious design and community engagement in line with Vietnam’s green growth vision; and leveraging our international network and loyalty programme to entice high-spending travellers who value experiential tourism.

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer sustainable luxury experiences, catering to both leisure travellers and corporate events

How are the Angsana and Dhawa brands going to compete with other global names in Vietnam?

We have rolled out targeted campaigns in key feeder markets, such as South Korea, Japan, and Europe, combining digital outreach with influencer collaborations and travel trade partnerships. Our competitive edge lies in delivering immersive experiences – from wellness and spa journeys to family-friendly activities – combined with the authenticity of Vietnamese culture and hospitality. Unlike purely transactional offerings, we focus on creating meaningful connections and memories, which sets us apart from many global brands.

Our main target markets include South Korea, Japan, and ASEAN countries, as well as Europe, where we see increasing demand for authentic and eco-luxury experiences.

What makes your Ho Tram properties stand out to international organisers and travel agencies when compared with destinations like Thailand or other ASEAN countries?

Our strength lies in combining a pristine beachfront location with modern, flexible facilities in Ho Tram – close enough to Ho Chi Minh City for convenience, yet far from the city’s bustle. We pair this with our signature Angsana Spa and wellness activities, along with curated cultural and culinary experiences that immerse guests in the essence of Vietnam. This balance of accessibility, authenticity, and premium service gives international organisers and travel partners a distinctive alternative to Thailand or Bali.

Which destinations are currently the most attractive for international business travellers in Vietnam, and what trends do you see shaping the market in the coming years?

Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Danang, and Nha Trang remain the most popular thanks to their accessibility and strong infrastructure. But emerging destinations like Ho Tram are also gaining attention, offering a more exclusive, resort-style environment. Looking ahead, key trends will include wellness-focused travel, sustainable tourism experiences, and itineraries that immerse visitors in authentic local culture.

5-star luxury at Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram Five months after welcoming its first guests back in June, Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram has been recognised by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as meeting the extremely strict standards for 5-star tourist accommodation.