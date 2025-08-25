Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram champion Vietnam’s green, sustainable tourism

August 25, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
Tran Tuan Vinh, hotel manager of Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram, spoke to VIR’s Nhat Ha about why green tourism and sustainable hospitality should be central to Vietnam’s economic growth as the country marks its 80th National Anniversary.
Angsana & Dhawa HoTram ready to push green and sustainable tourism trend

With the government setting a GDP growth target of 8–10 per cent for 2025, what key challenges do you see for Vietnam’s tourism and hospitality sectors in contributing to this goal?

The main challenges we face are, first, balancing rapid growth with the need for more sustainable infrastructure. Second, making sure we have the skilled workforce needed to meet international service standards. And third, diversifying our markets so we’re not too dependent on just a few sources, while attracting more high-spending travellers.

How is Banyan Group contributing to Vietnam’s efforts to attract more high-spending international travellers?

We focus on sustainable luxury and authentic guest experiences. Our strategy includes introducing globally recognised brands like Angsana and Dhawa to Vietnam to serve both leisure and business tourism; embracing eco-conscious design and community engagement in line with Vietnam’s green growth vision; and leveraging our international network and loyalty programme to entice high-spending travellers who value experiential tourism.

Angsana & Dhawa HoTram ready to push green and sustainable tourism trend
Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer sustainable luxury experiences, catering to both leisure travellers and corporate events

How are the Angsana and Dhawa brands going to compete with other global names in Vietnam?

We have rolled out targeted campaigns in key feeder markets, such as South Korea, Japan, and Europe, combining digital outreach with influencer collaborations and travel trade partnerships. Our competitive edge lies in delivering immersive experiences – from wellness and spa journeys to family-friendly activities – combined with the authenticity of Vietnamese culture and hospitality. Unlike purely transactional offerings, we focus on creating meaningful connections and memories, which sets us apart from many global brands.

Our main target markets include South Korea, Japan, and ASEAN countries, as well as Europe, where we see increasing demand for authentic and eco-luxury experiences.

What makes your Ho Tram properties stand out to international organisers and travel agencies when compared with destinations like Thailand or other ASEAN countries?

Our strength lies in combining a pristine beachfront location with modern, flexible facilities in Ho Tram – close enough to Ho Chi Minh City for convenience, yet far from the city’s bustle. We pair this with our signature Angsana Spa and wellness activities, along with curated cultural and culinary experiences that immerse guests in the essence of Vietnam. This balance of accessibility, authenticity, and premium service gives international organisers and travel partners a distinctive alternative to Thailand or Bali.

Angsana & Dhawa HoTram ready to push green and sustainable tourism trend

Which destinations are currently the most attractive for international business travellers in Vietnam, and what trends do you see shaping the market in the coming years?

Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Danang, and Nha Trang remain the most popular thanks to their accessibility and strong infrastructure. But emerging destinations like Ho Tram are also gaining attention, offering a more exclusive, resort-style environment. Looking ahead, key trends will include wellness-focused travel, sustainable tourism experiences, and itineraries that immerse visitors in authentic local culture.

5-star luxury at Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram 5-star luxury at Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram

Five months after welcoming its first guests back in June, Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram has been recognised by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as meeting the extremely strict standards for 5-star tourist accommodation.
Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram: indulge in sanctuary of senses Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram: indulge in sanctuary of senses

Nestled in a 6-hectare verdant resort enclosed by the charming coastal strip and primeval green curve lines of melaleuca trees, Angsana Ho Tram and Dhawa Ho Tram are two promising 5-star destinations belonging to hotel management giant Banyan Tree.

By Nhat Ha

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sustainable tourism hospitality sector infrastructure development highspending travelers global hotel management international markets economic growth Experiential travel hospitality management Event business Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram Angsana Ho Tram Dhawa Ho Tram Hotel Vietnam tourism hoteliers

Related Contents

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

Vietnam marks date with project bonanza

Vietnam marks date with project bonanza

Investment in energy - foundation for high and sustainable economic growth

Investment in energy - foundation for high and sustainable economic growth

Capella Hanoi unveils Moonlit Soirée limited-edition mooncake collection

Capella Hanoi unveils Moonlit Soirée limited-edition mooncake collection

Vietnam grants 45-day visa waiver to 12 European countries

Vietnam grants 45-day visa waiver to 12 European countries

Vietnam and Laos among Southeast Asia’s best-value destinations

Vietnam and Laos among Southeast Asia’s best-value destinations

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ CEO Talk

Socioeconomic development intertwined with three pillars

Socioeconomic development intertwined with three pillars

LG Electronics boosts Vietnam role with cybersecurity milestone

LG Electronics boosts Vietnam role with cybersecurity milestone

Shaping tomorrow with Germany

Shaping tomorrow with Germany

British commitment shines with Vietnamese partnerships

British commitment shines with Vietnamese partnerships

The stand-out policies from Vietnam’s economic recovery

The stand-out policies from Vietnam’s economic recovery

Charting the course to 2045 via private sector advances

Charting the course to 2045 via private sector advances

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability

iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

VIR seminar highlights digital transformation in healthcare

VIR seminar highlights digital transformation in healthcare

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020