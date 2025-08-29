The Reverie Saigon unveils its peony-inspired mooncake collection for 2025

The collection features three masterpieces: Peony's Moonlit Dream, Vibrant Moonbloom, and Full Moon's Golden Jewel, encapsulating unique flavours that blend traditional and modern tastes to honour the spirit of Oriental cuisine.

Woven from the brilliant peony, a flower that symbolizes royalty and nobility, 'The Lunar Splendours' mooncake collection is a poetic tale of the transformative qualities of beauty.

The collection embodies a sincere wish for prosperity, fortune, and complete happiness for our valued guests.

The journey begins with Peony's Moonlit Dream, a 4-cake box, representing a gentle bloom, nestled in the early autumn mist. This box carries a wish for an auspicious beginning, bringing fortune and good luck.

The story continues with Vibrant Moonbloom, a 6-cake box, where the petals have fully blossomed, standing gracefully under the full moon, a symbol of dignity and royalty, and a wish for abundance, and blissful happiness.

The journey becomes even more special with the Full Moon's Golden Jewel masterpiece, portrayed under the full moon. The image of the exquisite peony reflected under the moonlight is a wish for wealth and fulfilment. Crafted with eight perfect flavours, this gift box blends traditional and contemporary tastes.

Beyond the luxurious and elegant box designs, the hotel focuses on each harmoniously and creatively blended flavour. From craftsmanship to taste, every element is delicately interwoven to create a distinctive whole for the reunion season.

From now until August 31, customers who place their orders early will receive Early Bird promotions.