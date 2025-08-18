Corporate

JW Marriott Saigon unveils 2025 mooncake collection

August 18, 2025 | 13:35
(0) user say
JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon is ushering in the Mid-Autumn season with its 2025 mooncake collection, Nguyet Loc Vien (The Garden of Lunar Blessings), bringing a refined take on one of Vietnam’s most cherished traditions.

The collection is being presented at JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon as well as at Saigon Centre and VivoCity, where visitors can explore the range and enjoy complimentary tastings. Featuring elegant packaging and a blend of classic and contemporary flavours, the mooncakes highlight both craftsmanship and festive spirit.

Early-bird orders placed between August 6 and September 21 will receive a 10 per cent discount, while Marriott Bonvoy and Club Marriott Saigon members can enjoy respective savings of 10 and 15 per cent until October 6.

JW Marriott Saigon unveils 2025 mooncake collection

The Nguyet Loc Vien collection is inspired by the JW Garden. Photo: JW Marriott Saigon

Drawing inspiration from the hotel’s JW Garden, the designs capture the spirit of family reunions under the moonlight, with tea and mooncakes shared in a serene garden setting. The hotel noted that the collection reinterprets this enduring tradition in a contemporary style, positioning each gift box as both a refined present and a symbol of reunion, prosperity, and wellbeing.

The two premium gift boxes that form the centrepiece of the collection – Mam Trang (Lunar Bloom) and Nguyet Hoa (Moon Blossom) – are crafted from durable materials and presented in refined tones. The Lunar Bloom box, in a gentle green, conveys vitality and renewal, while the Moon Blossom box, in a soft pink, represents grace and abundance. Each contains four mooncakes, accompanied by a greeting card, a mooncake-cutting set, and a carry bag. Prices start from $63.52, excluding tax.

In addition, the hotel has unveiled a limited-edition gift box, Boi Phuc Ky Vien (Bountiful Moonlit Garden), designed as a jewel box embossed with motifs of plants and herbs under a full moon. This exclusive edition features six mooncakes paired with six varieties of fine tea, symbolising blessings of prosperity, health, and kinship. It is priced at $103.52, excluding tax.

JW Marriott Saigon unveils 2025 mooncake collection

A premium gift for the 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: JW Marriott Saigon

JW Marriott Saigon’s pastry team has curated a selection that combines classic recipes with premium ingredients. The Lunar Bloom and Moon Blossom boxes feature four flavours: eight-treasure crab with salted egg, charcoal scallop with salted egg, pandan lotus seed with salted egg, and golden lava charcoal.

For the limited edition, two additional flavours are offered: premium bird’s nest with salted egg, and mung bean with pandan and salted egg. These are paired with teas such as Shan Snow, Lotus-scented, Jasmine-scented, Thai Nguyen green, Oolong, and Black Tea.

In addition to the core collection, the hotel is also offering customised mooncake boxes designed to reflect corporate identities, developed in consultation with its professional team.

Situated in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, JW Marriott Hotel&Suites Saigon is a 5-star destination offering 305 rooms and suites alongside 260 serviced apartments, extensive dining options, a spa, and event spaces. The brand is part of Marriott International’s global luxury portfolio, with nearly 125 hotels worldwide.

Hotel Indigo Saigon The City unveils first mooncake collection

In celebration of its first Mid-Autumn season since opening, Hotel Indigo Saigon The City introduces Ca-Moon – the hotel’s debut mooncake collection.
Muong Thanh unveils premium mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2025

In anticipation of the Mid-Autumn Festival 2025, Muong Thanh Group has launched Nguyet Vu Doan Vien, a premium mooncake collection inspired by traditional Vietnamese craftsmanship and culinary heritage.
Sheraton Saigon unveils artistic mooncake collection for 2025

Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel has unveiled its 2025 mooncake collection, blending tradition, artistry, and elegant design in a unique culinary experience.

By Khanh Linh

mooncakes JW Marriott Saigon Mid-Autumn Festival

