JW Marriott Saigon unveils 2025 mooncake collection

The collection is being presented at JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon as well as at Saigon Centre and VivoCity, where visitors can explore the range and enjoy complimentary tastings. Featuring elegant packaging and a blend of classic and contemporary flavours, the mooncakes highlight both craftsmanship and festive spirit.

Early-bird orders placed between August 6 and September 21 will receive a 10 per cent discount, while Marriott Bonvoy and Club Marriott Saigon members can enjoy respective savings of 10 and 15 per cent until October 6.

The Nguyet Loc Vien collection is inspired by the JW Garden. Photo: JW Marriott Saigon

Drawing inspiration from the hotel’s JW Garden, the designs capture the spirit of family reunions under the moonlight, with tea and mooncakes shared in a serene garden setting. The hotel noted that the collection reinterprets this enduring tradition in a contemporary style, positioning each gift box as both a refined present and a symbol of reunion, prosperity, and wellbeing.

The two premium gift boxes that form the centrepiece of the collection – Mam Trang (Lunar Bloom) and Nguyet Hoa (Moon Blossom) – are crafted from durable materials and presented in refined tones. The Lunar Bloom box, in a gentle green, conveys vitality and renewal, while the Moon Blossom box, in a soft pink, represents grace and abundance. Each contains four mooncakes, accompanied by a greeting card, a mooncake-cutting set, and a carry bag. Prices start from $63.52, excluding tax.

In addition, the hotel has unveiled a limited-edition gift box, Boi Phuc Ky Vien (Bountiful Moonlit Garden), designed as a jewel box embossed with motifs of plants and herbs under a full moon. This exclusive edition features six mooncakes paired with six varieties of fine tea, symbolising blessings of prosperity, health, and kinship. It is priced at $103.52, excluding tax.

A premium gift for the 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: JW Marriott Saigon

JW Marriott Saigon’s pastry team has curated a selection that combines classic recipes with premium ingredients. The Lunar Bloom and Moon Blossom boxes feature four flavours: eight-treasure crab with salted egg, charcoal scallop with salted egg, pandan lotus seed with salted egg, and golden lava charcoal.

For the limited edition, two additional flavours are offered: premium bird’s nest with salted egg, and mung bean with pandan and salted egg. These are paired with teas such as Shan Snow, Lotus-scented, Jasmine-scented, Thai Nguyen green, Oolong, and Black Tea.

In addition to the core collection, the hotel is also offering customised mooncake boxes designed to reflect corporate identities, developed in consultation with its professional team.

Situated in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, JW Marriott Hotel&Suites Saigon is a 5-star destination offering 305 rooms and suites alongside 260 serviced apartments, extensive dining options, a spa, and event spaces. The brand is part of Marriott International’s global luxury portfolio, with nearly 125 hotels worldwide.

