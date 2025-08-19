Corporate

Capella Hanoi unveils Moonlit Soirée limited-edition mooncake collection

August 19, 2025 | 22:56
(0) user say
Capella Hanoi has unveiled Moonlit Soirée, a limited-edition mooncake box that harmoniously blends cultural artistry with culinary finesse. Crafted in collaboration with BENSLEY, the renowned atelier of Bill Bensley, the box is a love letter to Ca tru – Vietnam's traditional ceremonial music known for its elegance, restraint, and lyrical grace.
Capella Hanoi unveils Moonlit Soirée limited-edition mooncake collection

Capella Hanoi's Moonlit Soirée limited-edition mooncake collection brings a poetic tribute to Vietnamese heritage through flavour, craftsmanship, and design

Rooted in heritage yet interpreted through a modern lens, the box design echoes the soft rhythm of wooden clappers and the delicate resonance of string instruments, reminiscent of Ca Tru's timeless presence in Hanoi’s historic courtyards. The result is a visual symphony, one that evokes memory, imagination, and the hushed beauty of autumn in the capital.

Inside, guests will discover four refined mooncake flavours, exclusively created by the culinary artisans at Backstage, the hotel’s Michelin-recommended restaurant for three consecutive years. Each mooncake is delicately balanced, thoughtfully composed, and reflective of Capella’s commitment to meaningful craftsmanship.

Firstly, the mixed nuts with salted egg mooncake is a graceful nod to tradition. This flavour is layered with roasted seeds, lotus, candied orange peel and sugar-cured pork fat, all centred around a golden salted egg yolk. It embodies warmth, abundance, and festive harmony.

Then the hotel's coconut coffee and green bean mooncake creates a contemporary tribute to Vietnamese coffee culture, where bold roast meets smooth coconut and nutty green bean in an elegant reinterpretation of familiar comfort. Its almond and cranberry ingredient brings a lively and youthful expression, with the gentle crunch of almond offset by the tart brightness of cranberry, a balanced yet spirited indulgence.

Meanwhile, Capella's jujube and black sesame is quietly complex, this flavour is both earthy and smooth, uniting the natural sweetness of jujube with the toasty, grounding essence of black sesame.

Capella Hanoi unveils Moonlit Soirée limited-edition mooncake collection

Moonlit Soirée brings back memories of Mid-Autumn in the past, the scent of fresh-baked cakes filling the kitchen, family laughter, and the soft glow of moonlight

“Making mooncakes has always been a deeply personal experience for me,” Chef Hung, executive pastry chef at Backstage, shared with VIR. “It brings back memories of Mid-Autumn in my childhood, the scent of fresh-baked cakes filling the kitchen, family laughter, the soft glow of moonlight. With Moonlit Soirée, we wanted to honour that spirit while offering something refined and unexpected. Each flavour tells a story of tradition, of Hanoi, and of joyful celebration.”

Moonlit Soirée is not only a gift of culinary delight, but a sensorial narrative where tradition and imagination meet, and where each mooncake offers a moment of connection and meaningful gathering under the glow of the full moon. The unique mooncakes are priced at $118 per box, and are available at Capella Hanoi in the heart of Hoan Kiem ward.

Designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley, the hotel draws inspiration from the grandeur of the Roaring Twenties and the world of opera. It offers 47 opulent rooms and suites, exceptional dining experiences including the Michelin-starred Hibana by Koki, and the signature Auriga Spa, promising an unforgettable journey into bespoke elegance.

By Que Chi

TagTag:
Capella Hanoi Hotel Capella Group Capella Hotels and Resorts mooncakes Fullmoon festival ancient capital Hanoi city culinary Vietnam culinary fine dining Vietnam Hospitality Vietnam tourism

