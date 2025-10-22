Corporate

Sweet deal: DKSH brings Want Want’s iconic snacks to Vietnam

October 22, 2025 | 17:13
(0) user say
Market expansion specialist DKSH is deepening its footprint in Vietnam’s fast-moving consumer goods sector through a new partnership with Asian food and beverage giant Want Want.

On October 22, DKSH announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Want Want to distribute its popular snacks and beverages – including Senbei rice crackers, QQ gummies, and OPAO milk drinks – across Vietnam’s modern trade channels. The collaboration will leverage DKSH’s nationwide network and expertise in sales, marketing, and distribution to bring Want Want products to millions of Vietnamese consumers.

Founded in 1962, Want Want has become one of Asia’s most recognised food and beverage brands, with a footprint across more than 60 countries. In Vietnam, Want Want operates a manufacturing site and trading hub, producing signature products such as rice crackers, gummies, flavoured drinks, and dairy products.

Sweet deal: DKSH brings Want Want’s iconic snacks to Vietnam
Photo: DKSH

Under the agreement, DKSH will provide comprehensive market expansion services, including sales, distribution, and logistics, as well as trade support across Vietnam's modern trade channel. This integrated approach ensures Want Want's products reach consumers through the most effective retail touchpoints while maintaining the brand standards and quality that consumers expect.

The partnership underscores DKSH’s strong track record in helping international brands build lasting connections with Vietnamese consumers. Backed by deep retail expertise and a solid grasp of local market dynamics, DKSH is well placed to drive Want Want’s growth in Vietnam’s fast-evolving modern trade sector.

"Our partnership with DKSH represents a strategic step forward in Want Want Vietnam’s long-term vision to build a sustainable presence in the local market," said Chen Han Hua, general manager, Want Want Vietnam. "This collaboration combines DKSH’s extensive distribution capabilities with Want Want’s beloved product range, bringing the signature joy and quality of our products to more Vietnamese consumers."

Sweet deal: DKSH brings Want Want’s iconic snacks to Vietnam
Want Want Vietnam products. Photo: DKSH

"We are delighted to partner with Want Want, a brand that has brought happiness and flavour to generations of consumers worldwide," said Kim Le Huy, vice president, Business Unit Consumer Goods, DKSH Vietnam. "Through our integrated service model and deep local expertise, DKSH is committed to driving growth and supporting Want Want in reaching new heights in the Vietnamese market."

As Want Want expands its presence in Vietnam’s food industry, the partnership with DKSH reflects both companies’ focus on strengthening market access and ensuring product quality.

By leveraging DKSH’s distribution capabilities, the collaboration is expected to enhance the availability of Want Want products across Vietnam’s growing modern trade sector.

DKSH to distribute Point Grey products in Vietnam DKSH to distribute Point Grey products in Vietnam

DKSH Consumer Goods has partnered with Point Grey to bring the Japanese brand’s baby and personal care products to the Vietnamese market, strengthening its presence in Asia.
DKSH Vietnam renews partnership with Alcon and University of Medicine and Pharmacy DKSH Vietnam renews partnership with Alcon and University of Medicine and Pharmacy

DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has renewed its strategic partnership with Alcon and the Centre for Health Professionals Training.
Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam

Driven by regional trends, Vietnam's healthcare landscape is being profoundly reshaped. Ankur Pandey, vice president of business unit healthcare at DKSH Vietnam, spoke with VIR 's Bich Thuy about how stakeholders can help the country to capture future opportunities .

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

dksh Vietnam Want Want snacks and beverages

