DKSH to distribute Point Grey products in Vietnam

August 25, 2025 | 16:34
(0) user say
DKSH Consumer Goods has partnered with Point Grey to bring the Japanese brand’s baby and personal care products to the Vietnamese market, strengthening its presence in Asia.

On August 22, DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods announced an exclusive agreement with Point Grey Vietnam Company, under Point Grey Japan, to distribute its full portfolio of baby and personal care products in Vietnam. The partnership marks Point Grey’s official market entry, with DKSH providing comprehensive market expansion services to establish and grow the brand locally.

The agreement covers Wonder Baby premium baby nappies, Wonder Free sanitary pants, Wonder Wear adult care products, and Wonder Wipes wet tissues, all adhering to the quality standards of the Japanese brand and reflecting Point Grey’s commitment to consumer wellness and safety-first design principles.

DKSH to distribute Point Grey products in Vietnam
Photo: DKSH

Under the agreement, DKSH will implement an exclusive full-service distribution model, leveraging its expertise in modern trade and e-commerce channels to enhance product accessibility across Vietnam. The partnership aims to deliver Japanese manufacturing excellence to Vietnamese families seeking premium care solutions.

Richard Hon, chief executive, Point Grey Vietnam said, "Partnering with DKSH represents a pivotal step in our growth strategy for Vietnam. DKSH’s robust capabilities in distribution, combined with their in-depth market insights, will enable our product line to reach more Vietnamese families, advancing our mission to deliver exceptional care for babies, women, and the elderly."

Kim Le Huy, vice president, Business Unit Consumer Goods, DKSH Vietnam, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Point Grey to bring premium, Japanese-quality care products to Vietnamese consumers. By leveraging our expertise in market expansion, DKSH is committed to fostering growth with Point Grey as their strategic growth partner in Vietnam."

The partnership strengthens DKSH’s consumer goods portfolio in Asia-Pacific while supporting Point Grey’s entry into Vietnam. Through DKSH’s established distribution network, Point Grey’s range of baby and personal care products will be introduced to local consumers, expanding choice in the market.

Point Grey, a subsidiary of Point Grey Japan, established its Vietnam headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024. The company applies advanced manufacturing technology, research-based development, and quality management systems to produce a range of family hygiene products. Its portfolio reflects Japanese quality standards and is designed to serve consumers across generations.

DKSH has operated in Asia for 160 years, providing market expansion services across healthcare, consumer goods, performance materials, and technology. Its services include sourcing, market research, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics, and after-sales support.

The company is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and follows its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, recording net sales of $13.85 billion last year.

Its consumer goods unit focuses on fast-moving consumer goods, food services, luxury and lifestyle products, and hair and skin cosmetics. With 14,250 specialists, the unit generated $4.24 billion in net sales in 2024.

DKSH Vietnam advances scientific access for students DKSH Vietnam advances scientific access for students

DKSH Business Unit Technology, a scientific solutions provider, has initiated “UniTEC Connect,” a platform to provide students and researchers direct engagement with insights into advanced scientific technology.
Seeking to tap into Vietnam’s gene sequencing market Seeking to tap into Vietnam’s gene sequencing market

With huge potential to become a genomics hub of the region, Vietnam has been urged to ready its infrastructure, and policies to create better conditions for businesses and partners.
Paseo tissues go nationwide with DKSH partnership Paseo tissues go nationwide with DKSH partnership

DKSH has joined forces with Grand Universal Trading Vietnam to bring the popular tissue brand Paseo to more Vietnamese households.
DKSH Vietnam recognised as top workplace for sixth consecutive year DKSH Vietnam recognised as top workplace for sixth consecutive year

DKSH Vietnam has once again been recognised among Asia’s best employers, marking its sixth straight win at the HR Asia Awards 2025.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
dksh Point Grey Vietnam’s baby and personal care segment Vietnam

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

