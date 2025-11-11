Corporate

Cat Ba named among Southeast Asia’s top island adventures

November 11, 2025 | 18:09
National Geographic has highlighted Cat Ba Island as an ideal playground for rock climbers, cave explorers, and adventurers seeking to conquer limestone rocks overlooking the sea.

In its list of the eight most amazing islands to explore in Southeast Asia, National Geographic Traveller described Cat Ba as a perfect destination for thrill-seekers.

Cat Ba named among Southeast Asia’s top island adventures

“From the multicultural cuisine of Penang (Malaysia) to the dramatic limestone cliffs of Cat Ba (Vietnam), these islands offer endless opportunities for exploration,” the magazine wrote.

Located to the south of Halong Bay, the Cat Ba archipelago comprises 367 islands covering more than 260 sq.km, with the main island renowned for its signature Halong landscapes of towering limestone mountains and tranquil emerald waters. While many visitors make a short stop before heading to smaller nearby islands, adventure travellers tend to stay longer to fully experience its rugged charm.

According to National Geographic, Cat Ba’s limestone cliffs are an ideal spot for climbing enthusiasts. Among its highlights is the Butterfly Valley, home to sea-facing cliffs and caves popular for deep-water soloing, a form of free climbing over open water.

For visitors seeking safer yet equally breathtaking experiences, options include hiking to Ngu Lam Peak for panoramic views or kayaking through bioluminescent waters that sparkle under the night sky.

On the online booking platform Agoda.com, Cat Ba ranks among the most searched destinations in Vietnam by international travellers in early 2025. The island also receives consistently positive reviews on Tripadvisor, with visitors praising the untouched beauty of Lan Ha Bay, the rich biodiversity of Cat Ba National Park, and its peaceful atmosphere.

Even actor Leonardo DiCaprio once featured Lan Ha Bay on his Instagram account in 2020, describing it as a “paradise”, alongside a short video clip showcasing the bay’s natural splendour.

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Cat Ba Island Halong bay National Geographic

