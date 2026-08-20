Southeast Asia’s largest German beer festival GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam 2026

Building on more than three decades of the German Business Association (GBA) Vietnam’s presence in the country, this year’s festival promises a bigger, livelier and more distinctive Oktoberfest experience across three cities: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Danang.

The festival is jointly organised by the GBA Vietnam, the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam), JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi and Furama Resort Danang, under the patronage of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hanoi and the Consulate General of Germany in Ho Chi Minh City.

More than just a beer festival, GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam is a place where people come together, connect and share memorable moments. It also provides an opportunity for the German business community in Vietnam to meet partners, clients and friends in an open, welcoming atmosphere inspired by German culture.

GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam in 2025 set a record with more than 11,000 guests and over 25,000 litres of beer served.

Building on these impressive figures, GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam 2026 will further elevate the festival experience with an expanded celebration, bringing Bavarian culture, cuisine and festive spirit to three major cities across Vietnam:

Alexander Ziehe, chairman of the GBA Vietnam, said that over the past three decades, GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam has evolved from a cultural event into an annual gathering for the German business community and everyone who enjoys German culture in Vietnam.

“2026 marks a new chapter as we move GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam to a larger venue. This is not simply an expansion in scale, but also a way of connecting the historical significance of the site with a new space for today’s community. We look forward to raising a glass together with our members, partners, friends and guests while enjoying music, cuisine and an Oktoberfest experience that will be more vibrant than ever,” Ziehe said.

Peter Kompalla, chief representative of AHK Vietnam said it was delighted to continue supporting GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam.

“This is not only a cultural event eagerly anticipated by the community, but also an opportunity for businesses, partners and friends of Germany in Vietnam to meet and strengthen their connections in a welcoming atmosphere. We believe that gatherings such as Oktoberfest contribute to building lasting connections and complementing the economic cooperation and people-to-people ties between Germany and Vietnam,” Kompalla said.

With its presence in three cities, GBA Oktoberfest continues to be one of the most significant German cultural events in Vietnam in terms of reach and reach, while creatingr opportunities for the business community to connect beyond the traditional business environment.

Guests attending GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam 2026 will have the opportunity to enjoy three German beers from official beer partner Paulaner: Paulaner Hefe-Weißbier, Paulaner Münchner Hell and Paulaner Weissbier 0 per cent, offering a diverse selection for an authentic Oktoberfest experience.

The festive atmosphere will be enhanced by live performances from German-Austrian band O’zapft. Guests can also enjoy traditional German dishes prepared by experienced chefs. Food and beverages will be served throughout the programme, promising a complete and memorable experience for the business community, families, friends and everyone who shares a passion for German culture.

GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition GBA Oktoberfest, the biggest celebration of German culture, food, and beer in Vietnam, will open at JW Marriott Hotel, Hanoi on September 25-27 with a special edition marking key milestones in bilateral ties.

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties GBA Oktoberfest 2025, Vietnam’s largest German-themed cultural festival, has returned to Hanoi with strong public interest. This year’s event also celebrates major milestones in bilateral and business ties.