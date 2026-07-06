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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Saigon Centre unveils vibrant world of Japanese culture

July 06, 2026 | 16:28
(0) user say
Saigon Centre, Keppel’s flagship mixed-use development in Ho Chi Minh City, is hosting its annual Japan Festival from July 3 to 19 for the fifth consecutive year.

This year’s festival celebrates the enduring appeal of Japanese culture through a vibrant showcase of contemporary pop culture, immersive experiences, and exclusive offerings from renowned Japanese brands.

Saigon Centre unveils vibrant world of Japanese culture
Delegates participating in the launch ceremony

At the opening ceremony held on July 3, Joseph Low, chairman of Keppel Land Watco I to V, the joint venture entities for Saigon Centre and chief representative, Vietnam, Keppel Ltd. said, as Saigon Centre’s Japan Festival marks its fifth year, it reflects our continued commitment to creating meaningful experiences that bring people and cultures together.

“Through thoughtfully curated events and immersive initiatives, we aim to enrich the retail experience while celebrating the strong cultural ties between Vietnam and Japan. More than a shopping destination, Saigon Centre is a vibrant community hub where visitors can discover, connect and create lasting memories,” Low said.

Inspired by some of Japan’s most iconic urban destinations, this year’s festival transforms Saigon Centre into a vibrant celebration of contemporary Japanese culture.

The Le Loi - Pasteur entrance of Saigon Centre captures the dynamic energy and visual rhythm of Tokyo's renowned Shibuya Crossing, while the atrium is reimagined as Osaka’s renowned Dotonbori entertainment quarter, bringing to life its vibrant street culture, culinary heritage, and signature neon-lit streetscapes.

Complementing the immersive decor, the 17-day festival features a wide range of Japanese-themed activities, workshops, and exclusive promotions.

Visitors can participate in Geisha photography sessions, Hikoki Origami workshops, Matcha and Wagashi workshops, fruit Cream Puff & Sushi workshops, Y2K cosplay experience, and more.

Adding to the excitement are a range of pop culture-inspired attractions, including real-time camera interactions at the atrium and the mall entrance, Infinity LED room experience as well as exclusive gifts such as Conan Movie 29 tote bags, Fujifilm disposable cameras, Uniqlo mini cross bags, Matcha beverages, and Matcha mousse cakes.

With the fifth Japan Festival, Saigon Centre reaffirms its commitment to elevating the retail experience by offering engaging, culturally rich events that create memorable moments for visitors.

Saigon Centre unveils vibrant world of Japanese culture
A view of the launch ceremony of the Japan Festival
Keppel receives investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3

Keppel receives investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3

The Real Estate Division of Keppel received the investment registration certificate for Phase 3 of Saigon Centre, the company’s flagship mixed-use development in Vietnam at the Vietnam-Singapore Connectivity Ministerial Meeting held in Hanoi on October 10.
Saigon Centre gains LEED platinum and gold certifications

Saigon Centre gains LEED platinum and gold certifications

Saigon Centre, Keppel’s flagship mixed-use development in Vietnam, on February 4 achieved a significant milestone with its office and serviced apartment components awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design platinum, and its retail mall component receiving LEED gold certification by the US Green Building Council.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
saigon centre japanese festival keppel Ho Chi Minh City

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