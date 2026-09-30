MRI Software offers co-funded proptech suites to Australian agencies

SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software today announced a targeted offer giving a select cohort of eligible CommBank and MRI Property Tree clients in Australia the chance to receive access to an expanded Pro AI bundle subscription designed to optimise day‑to‑day property management, improve productivity and support business growth. The offer is available for a limited time and at no additional cost, and remains open until 30 June 2027, subject to funding availability.

The offer combines financial investment from CommBank with subscription waivers and onboarding, enablement and activation support from MRI to provide participating agencies with a complimentary 12-month upgrade to the Property Tree Pro AI Bundle.

Built around MRI Property Tree, MRI's property management software for residential agencies in Australia, the bundle brings together tools spanning maintenance, invoicing, inspections, business insights and tenant support. Participating agencies will have access to:

MRI Maintenance Plus: Streamlines maintenance management by bringing requests, communications and property information together with AI-powered automated maintenance workflows, helping property managers coordinate work efficiently with tenants, owners and service providers.

MRI Key Automate and MRI Invoice Automate: Simplify two common administrative processes by providing greater visibility and control over key management while reducing manual work through AI invoice processing.

MRI Inspection Manager: Digitises property inspections with mobile, paperless condition reports, AI-driven comment automation and image recognition, advanced 360 inspection tools and tenant-assisted inspections, helping teams simplify the inspection process.

MRI AI Assistant for Tenants: Provides always-on support for routine tenant questions and maintenance enquiries, helping agencies respond faster while reducing the volume of repetitive enquiries handled by property managers.

MRI Business Insights and Analytics: Brings agency data together through ready-to-use reports, benchmarking and custom dashboards, giving property managers greater visibility into business performance and the information they need to make informed decisions.

Together, these capabilities can help agencies reduce administrative work across core property management processes, improve visibility into their operations and give their teams more time to focus on clients, tenants and business growth.

"We know that adopting new technology can be challenging for businesses, particularly in a rapidly evolving space like AI," said Kerryn Saward, CommBank Executive General Manager, Specialist Sales and Client Solutions.

"By focusing this investment on a targeted group of property management agencies, we're helping demonstrate how AI can deliver immediate and practical benefits, from reducing manual work to improving business performance."

David Bowie, Executive Managing Director APAC, MRI Software, said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to helping property management agencies get more from the technology they use every day.

"Property managers have an enormous number of responsibilities competing for their time, from maintenance and inspections to invoicing, communication and business performance," said Bowie. "Together with CommBank, we're giving participating agencies access to a broader set of AI-powered tools that can take some of that administrative work off their teams and help them operate more efficiently. Ultimately, it's about giving property managers more time to focus on their customers, tenants and growing their businesses."

Participating clients will also receive onboarding, enablement and activation support throughout the 12-month offer to help them integrate the technology into their day-to-day operations and realise tangible business and productivity benefits.

The initiative builds on the strategic relationship between CommBank and MRI Software, including the Smart Real Estate Payments solution, which integrates digital payment capabilities directly into property management workflows to help agencies streamline operations and improve accuracy.

For more information, please visit https://www.mrisoftware.com.