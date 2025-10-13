GBA toasts 30 years of partnership with record-breaking Oktoberfest

Alexander Ziehe, chairman of GBA Vietnam (left)

How does the success of GBA Oktoberfest 2025 reflect the strengthening relationship between Vietnam and Germany?

For more than three decades, the GBA Oktoberfest has been a success story that connects Vietnamese and German people, celebrating our friendships and different cultures. This year was a particular success as we hit a new attendance record with 2,000 people in Hanoi, double-digit growth in Danang, and full capacity in Ho Chi Minh City.

The GBA Oktoberfest in Vietnam is, therefore, one of the most successful German cultural events in Asia. This year’s success was a fitting tribute to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and Vietnam.

How would you reflect on the GBA's achievements and contributions over the past three decades?

The GBA is the largest European business community in Vietnam, with over 400 members covering almost every industry. Through our business meetings, awards, and workshops, we help members learn from one another and expand their operations in Vietnam. After 30 years, we are proud to be a trusted voice and partner for Vietnamese authorities, German institutions, and the wider business community to support our common vision of working together to improve the business environment for foreign investors.

Over the years, the GBA has contributed to numerous high-level engagements, from hosting Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2024 to meeting with national and provincial leaders across Vietnam. Our Oktoberfest celebrations have also become one of the largest outside Germany, symbolising not just cultural exchange but strong bilateral friendship.

Above all, our strength lies in our members, whose continued engagement – through sponsorships, partnerships, and volunteer efforts – has kept the GBA dynamic and forward-looking. After three decades, we remain a united community committed to shaping a prosperous future for both Vietnam and Germany.

What are the GBA’s priorities and upcoming plans to support the expansion of German businesses in Vietnam?

We’ve strengthened our office team to provide the highest level of support to members and ensure the quality and consistency of our events and services. Our goal is to deliver real value – through well-curated workshops, business roundtables, and networking opportunities that address emerging trends such as AI, Vietnam’s growing middle class, and global trade shifts.

Looking ahead, we plan to help our members leverage Vietnam as a regional hub. Following our successful 2024 business delegation to Cambodia, we’ll continue to expand our outreach with new overseas missions in 2025.

Partnerships remain central to our approach. We’ll continue engaging closely with local authorities and deepening cooperation with EuroCham and other international business associations. We’re organising our first cross-chamber business event with the Japanese and Taiwanese business communities – a milestone that reflects our commitment to innovation, inclusiveness, and stronger regional collaboration.

