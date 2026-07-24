Coca-Cola launches football-inspired community initiative during World Cup

The “24 Hours of Feel It All with Coca-Cola Festival” was held in Ho Chi Minh City

The festival brought together sports, music, culture, entertainment, and food experiences inspired by the excitement of the FIFA World Cup. Through a range of engaging activities, Coca-Cola aims to create opportunities for people to connect, enjoy the tournament atmosphere, and share memorable moments together.

For decades, Coca-Cola has partnered with FIFA World Cup as an official sponsor, continuously creating experiences that unite fans through football and shared moments of joy and excitement.

In Vietnam, as part of FIFA World Cup 2026, Coca-Cola launched multiple fan-focused initiatives including special edition packaging, engaging digital experiences, and promotional campaigns connecting Vietnamese consumers with Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup 2026 fan experiences.

Continuing this journey, the “24 Hours of Feel It All with Coca-Cola Festival” served as a gathering destination for football fans and communities alike. The event took place across July 19-20, and featured entertainment activities, community engagement, and live viewing experiences centred around the FIFA World Cup Final.

The Food Zone featured a diverse selection of food stalls serving cuisines from around the world

As part of the celebration, Coca-Cola also collaborated with Vietnam Television to share selected festival moments with audiences nationwide through a live broadcast connection airing from 9pm to 11pm on July 19.

Attendees took part in various sports, entertainment, and community activities specially curated for the FIFA World Cup.

The event featured multiple experiential zones including physical activity spaces, community gathering areas, global-inspired food experiences, and all-day entertainment activities designed to encourage people to connect, celebrate, and enjoy football together in their own way.

One of the festival highlights was the Camping Zone, a modern social experience inspired by outdoor social and live music experience popular among younger audiences. Visitors spent time with friends, enjoyed live performances from popular young artists, and immersed themselves in the festive atmosphere leading up to the final match.

The 24-hour celebration culminated with fans coming together to watch the World Cup Final live on a giant 1,000 square metre LED screen within the festival grounds. The screening provided fans with an opportunity to experience the World Cup Final in a shared community setting.

Beyond FIFA World Cup campaigns and fan experiences, Coca-Cola has continued supporting sports initiatives and community engagement programmes in Vietnam through various partnerships and sponsorship activities.

The brand has previously accompanied Vietnam’s national football teams in major regional and international tournaments and collaborated on activities surrounding the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour in Vietnam.

Through the event, Coca-Cola continues its commitment to creating positive shared experiences for communities while spreading optimism, connection, and the unifying spirit of sport.

A Coca-Cola Vietnam representative said, “Through this event, Coca-Cola hopes to create a fresh and engaging experience for football fans in Vietnam, where football fans can come together to enjoy FIFA World Cup in a more connected, energetic, and emotional way. Coca-Cola will continue supporting sports and community initiatives that bring people together through shared experiences.”

The 24-hour celebration culminated with fans coming together to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final live

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