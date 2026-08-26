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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese heritage shines at National Day celebrations in Singapore

August 26, 2026 | 14:58
(0) user say
Vietnamese fashion label Tsafari showcased a collection blending traditional Vietnamese heritage with Peranakan cultural influences at a programme marking Vietnam’s 81st anniversary National Day, in Singapore.

Held on August 24, the fashion presentation formed part of the celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day, attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh.

Themed ‘From Roots to Future’, the presentation brought together Vietnamese and Singaporean cultural influences through fashion, art, materials and heritage.

Ho Tran Da Thao, founder and creative director of Tsafari, built the collection around the traditional Vietnamese ao dai, incorporating visual elements inspired by imperial brocade, royal garments, floral motifs and other traditional patterns.

Rather than reproducing these heritage elements, the collection reinterprets them through contemporary techniques, including fabric printing, enlarged motifs, altered proportions and new silhouettes. Imperial brocade patterns, for instance, are transformed into large-scale prints, while details from traditional garments become decorative elements on silk. The approach retains the cultural references while giving them a contemporary expression.

Vietnamese heritage shines at National Day celebrations in Singapore
Vietnamese and Singaporean officials and representatives gathered at the 81st anniversary celebrations of Vietnam’s National Day in Singapore. Photo: Tsafari

This balance between heritage and innovation also extends to the materials used in the collection, combining traditional craftsmanship with new design techniques. Inspirations and materials range from traditional Vietnamese markets and Bao Loc silk to lotus silk, reflecting a creative journey that connects Vietnam and Singapore.

The collection’s focus on continuity is also rooted in Tsafari’s own history. Founded in 2005, the brand has spent more than two decades developing its design language through experimentation with materials, craftsmanship and Vietnamese cultural heritage.

The choice of 2005 carries a further significance. It was also the year the Framework Agreement on Vietnam-Singapore Connectivity was signed, providing a broader context for the collection’s central theme of connection.

Vietnamese heritage shines at National Day celebrations in Singapore
Tsafari showcased heritage-inspired designs at celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day in Singapore. Photo: Tsafari

The designer said the ambassador’s invitation prompted her to create a presentation that would go beyond a conventional fashion show and reflect the milestones achieved in Vietnam-Singapore relations.

“I was so happy when the ambassador invited me to present the cultural part of the Vietnam-Singapore relationship during Vietnam’s National Day celebrations in Singapore. I thought a lot about how to make the presentation something special, not just another fashion show. The Vietnam-Singapore special relationship has posted many successful milestones during its journey over the years. That became a theme for me: Celebrating Milestones,” Thao said.

Against this backdrop, the collection brings together selected Tsafari designs created since 2005, representing milestones in the brand’s own development while reflecting the broader theme of connectivity between the two countries.

Presented as a cultural gift to Vietnamese and Singaporean guests, the collection also featured several designs unveiled publicly for the first time at the programme.

Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day Vietnamese forces conduct large-scale rehearsals for National Day

Over recent weeks in August, more than 15,000 soldiers assembled at the National Military Training Centre 4 in Hanoi’s My Duc district for a large-scale rehearsal, supported by artillery units, specialised vehicles, and police forces.
Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day

Hanoi’s skies lit up with impressive aerial displays as aircraft rehearsed for the upcoming 80th National Day military parade, drawing crowds and showcasing the country’s military aviation capabilities.
Singapore Chamber marks 61st National Day in Vietnam Singapore Chamber marks 61st National Day in Vietnam

The Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam on August 9 celebrated Singapore’s 61st National Day, bringing together the Singaporean and Vietnamese business communities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the enduring friendship between the two countries.

By Khanh Linh

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TagTag:
Vietnamese heritage National Day Celebrations Traditional Vietnamese áo dài Cultural heritage fashion Vietnam-Singapore

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