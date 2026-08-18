SABECO deepens consumer engagement at Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026

Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026 took place from July 17 to 19, attracting more than 787,000 visitors with a diverse programme of cultural, artistic, tourism and culinary activities, reinforcing the coastal province's appeal as a major tourism destination.

Among the highlights were Khanh Hoa Sea Food Festival 2026 and Khanh Hoa Bird's Nest Culinary Festival, where residents and visitors could explore some of the distinctive flavours associated with the coastal province.

Grilled octopus and squid, fish cakes and dishes featuring Khanh Hoa bird's nest were among the offerings, bringing together local ingredients and culinary traditions in a lively festival setting.

For businesses, such events also provide an opportunity to engage consumers in the context in which their products are actually enjoyed.

Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO), through its Bia Saigon brand, accompanied the two culinary festivals, creating a dedicated space where visitors could pair local dishes with Bia Saigon Export Premium, including its 250ml format.

Rather than focusing solely on the beverage itself, the experience reflected a broader shift in consumption habits, with diners increasingly looking to sample a wider range of food while choosing drinks in quantities suited to the occasion.

The 250ml format offers another option for such occasions, allowing consumers to enjoy a moderate serving alongside different dishes as they explore a wider culinary experience.

At the festival, Bia Saigon Export Premium's smooth, balanced profile and refreshing finish were paired with local favourites including grilled seafood and fish cakes.

Side events attracted large numbers of visitors, creating opportunities for families and friends to spend time together. Photo: Organising Board

For festival-goer Tran Thanh Thanh, 25, from Khanh Hoa, the smaller format fitted naturally with the experience.

“This was the first time I had Bia Saigon Export Premium 250ml with dishes such as grilled octopus and squid at the festival. I found that the beer paired quite well with the food,” she said. “The serving size was just right for enjoying it alongside several different dishes. I will definitely look for it to enjoy with my family during weekend meals.”

More diverse events

Consumer expectations towards food and beverages are becoming increasingly diverse, with convenience, flexibility and suitability for different occasions joining taste and quality as factors influencing consumers.

For beverage producers, responding to these shifts does not necessarily mean creating entirely new product lines. Different formats and serving sizes can also enable established products to address a wider range of consumption occasions.

This is the thinking behind Bia Saigon Export Premium's 250ml format. It retains the familiar characteristics of the product while giving consumers another option depending on where, when and how they choose to enjoy it.

A SABECO representative said the company continued to explore ways of responding to increasingly diverse consumer preferences.

“We are always looking for ways to deliver experiences that are relevant to consumers' increasingly diverse needs,” the representative said. “Bia Saigon Export Premium, with its familiar smooth and refreshing taste, is now also available in a 250ml format to offer greater flexibility for culinary occasions, enabling consumers to enjoy both the flavours of their food and the festival atmosphere.”

The approach also illustrates how product format can become part of a wider consumer strategy. In a market where consumption occasions are becoming more varied, offering different sizes can allow brands to address different needs without fundamentally changing the product itself.

Building connections through experiences

SABECO's participation in Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026 also reflects the role large-scale cultural and tourism events can play in bringing brands closer to consumers.

Rather than presenting a product in isolation, culinary festivals place it within a broader experience encompassing local food, destination culture and social interaction.

The stage at Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026 added to the vibrant atmosphere of the event. Photo: Organising Board

For Bia Saigon, this meant positioning the beverage alongside seafood and other local specialities in an environment where visitors were already exploring the tastes of Khanh Hoa.

The setting also allowed the brand to become part of moments shared among friends and family – from trying a new dish to sitting down together after taking part in festival activities.

Such engagement is particularly relevant as companies seek more direct ways to understand and respond to changing consumer behaviour. Events provide not only product visibility, but also a chance for consumers to experience products in real-life settings.

For SABECO, the festival therefore served as both a consumer touchpoint and a demonstration of how its portfolio can adapt to different consumption occasions.

As Vietnam's food, beverage and tourism experiences become increasingly interconnected, the ability to offer products that fit naturally into different settings is likely to become an important consideration for consumer brands.

At Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026, SABECO's approach was relatively straightforward: place the product within the local culinary experience, offer consumers greater flexibility in how they enjoy it, and allow the brand to become part of the occasion rather than its sole focus.