MLA kicks off ‘Got Beef?’ campaign in Vietnam

On August 10, MLA hosted a cooking class in Hanoi themed “One Cut of Australian Beef, Three Football Snacks,” introducing Vietnamese consumers to simple ways of turning premium Australian beef into three easy-to-prepare dishes for football watch parties.

The event forms part of MLA’s regional “Got Beef?” campaign, which seeks to use football and shared meals to promote Australian beef across the region. The campaign is being rolled out across Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in partnership with ASEAN United FC.

The partnership spans a series of major regional football competitions, including the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026, ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup, ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup and ASEAN U-23 Championship.

For MLA, the campaign taps into two deeply rooted elements of Southeast Asian life: football and food.

Across the region, football extends well beyond the pitch. Matches bring families, friends and communities together, creating occasions for lively debates, friendly rivalries and celebrations. From home watch parties and fan zones to restaurants and neighbourhood eateries, food is often at the centre of these shared experiences.

In Vietnam, where communal dining plays an important role in bringing people together, the campaign aims to position Australian beef as a versatile choice for such occasions.

The Hanoi cooking class demonstrated this approach in practice, with Aussie Beef Mate Phan Le Anh Tu, co-founder & head chef of two restaurants in Hanoi: Ngoặm bistro & taqueria el TaCỗ, showing participants how one cut of Australian beef can be adapted into three snack-style dishes suitable for gatherings around football matches.

“One Cut of Australian Beef, Three Football Snacks” cooking class in Hanoi. Photo: Ha Vy

The initiative also highlights MLA’s broader efforts to showcase the quality, versatility and value of Australian beef to Vietnamese consumers through hands-on culinary experiences.

“Australian Beef has always been about bringing people together. Across Southeast Asia, sharing a meal is one of the most meaningful ways people connect, celebrate and create lasting memories,” said Valeska, regional manager of Southeast Asia at Meat & Livestock Australia.

“Football provides the occasion, but it’s the moments shared around the table that stay with us long after the final whistle. Through ‘Got Beef?’, we’re celebrating how Aussie Beef can bring fans together, turning every match into an opportunity to connect over great food.”

The campaign takes a playful approach to one of football’s most controversial figures – the referee.

Refereeing decisions can quickly become the subject of heated discussions among supporters, making the referee a natural symbol of the friendly disagreements and rivalries that define football culture. Under the “Got Beef?” concept, however, the referee becomes a connector, helping fans put their differences aside and find common ground over food.

While supporters may continue to disagree over teams, tactics and refereeing decisions, the campaign positions Australian beef as a shared experience capable of bringing them back together after the final whistle.

Vietnamese fans are excited at the Aussie Beef Fan Village before the match. Photo: Meat & Livestock Australia

In Vietnam, the campaign will be supported by a series of locally tailored activities developed in cooperation with retailers, food service operators and distribution partners.

These include fan village activations at stadiums hosting Vietnam matches, giving supporters an opportunity to experience Australian beef in a match-day setting. Retail promotions will also focus on expanding access to premium Australian chilled beef and encouraging consumers to recreate football-themed meals at home.

Digital content and community engagement will run alongside these on-ground activities throughout the tournament, helping extend the campaign beyond individual matches and build a broader connection between Australian beef and football culture in Vietnam.

The campaign comes as Vietnam continues to develop as an important market for Australian agricultural and food products, while Vietnamese consumers are increasingly exposed to premium imported food products and new dining experiences.

By connecting Australian beef with one of the region’s strongest shared passions, MLA is seeking to move the product beyond its role as a premium food ingredient and into the social occasions where consumers gather, celebrate and create memories.

“Got Beef? Chiến Thôi!” is built around a simple proposition: football may divide fans for 90 minutes, but good food can bring them back together when the match is over.

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