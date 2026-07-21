IMAX to upgrade three CGV cinemas in Vietnam with laser projection system

Photo: IMAX

The agreement was announced on July 20, with upgrades set to begin in 2027. Once complete, the entire CGV/IMAX network in Vietnam will be on the IMAX with Laser system.

“Vietnam has quickly emerged as one of IMAX’s most exciting growth markets in Southeast Asia, driven by a passionate moviegoing audience, a strengthening local-language film industry, and strong demand for the best experiences possible,” said Preetham Daniel, vice president of theatre development for India, Korea, South East Asia and Australasia at IMAX. “CGV has been an outstanding partner, and upgrading these locations to IMAX with Laser will ensure audiences in Vietnam can experience the crystal-clear image and immersive sound of IMAX.”

This agreement comes on the heels of explosive growth in Vietnam for IMAX. 2025 was the company’s best year ever in the country, with nearly $6 million in box office, driven in part by the first-ever Vietnamese-language IMAX titles; 'Money Kisses' and the recent 'A Gift From Heaven'.

The IMAX network in the country has doubled since 2022, growing to eight locations today with at least three more in backlog, inclusive of this agreement.

The CGV IMAX locations will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced cinema experience. Developed from the ground up for maximum immersion, IMAX with Laser delivers crystal-clear 4K images, precision audio, and state-of-the-art projection technology, setting a new standard for moviegoing.

IMAX is a global leader in entertainment technology, delivering immersive cinematic experiences through proprietary software, architecture, and projection systems. Headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, IMAX operates 1,865 systems across 91 countries and territories.

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