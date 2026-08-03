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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Swan Lake production returns to Ho Chi Minh City

August 03, 2026 | 22:07
(0) user say
Following a series of sold-out performances and in response to overwhelming audience demand to experience the ballet in its entirety, the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera is to present the most complete production of Swan Lake.
Swan Lake production returns to Ho Chi Minh City
Dr. Le Ha My, music director and conductor of the HBSO

The performances will feature the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) under the baton of Dr. Le Ha My, music director and conductor of the HBSO, and will take place on August 15–16 and August 22–23, at the Saigon Opera House.

More than a musical masterpiece, Swan Lake is a timeless cultural icon. From its original tragic storyline to contemporary reinterpretations, each production offers a fresh artistic perspective while preserving the enduring themes of love, hope, and resilience.

Since its premiere in August 2025, the production has become one of HBSO Ballet's most acclaimed performances, continuing to captivate audiences with Tchaikovsky's romantic score, the legendary story, and its exquisite choreography.

The enduring success of Swan Lake over the centuries is inseparable from the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

His score opens a gateway into the ballet's emotional world, from the melancholy opening Scène, foreshadowing the lovers' tragic fate, to the magnificent palace waltz and the sharp, electrifying rhythms accompanying the Black Swan. Tchaikovsky's music is filled with soaring melodies that are at once lyrical and profoundly tinged with tragedy.

For this production of Swan Lake, Norwegian choreographer Johanne Jakhelln Constant once again brings her passion and artistic vision to the stage. Through her interpretation, she aims to bring the timeless beauty of classical ballet closer to contemporary audiences while offering a fresh perspective that contributes to the continued development of ballet in Vietnam.

Since beginning her collaboration with HBSO, she has staged three classical ballet masterpieces: The Nutcracker, Cinderella, and Coppélia.

This production of Swan Lake promises to be an unforgettable experience for ballet enthusiasts in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring special guest artist Chika Tatsumi in the role of Odile (the Black Swan), alongside the talented dancers of the HBSO.

Under the baton of Dr. Le Ha My, the seamless collaboration between the orchestra and the ballet dancers will deliver a performance of extraordinary artistic and emotional depth. Audiences will experience the timeless beauty of Swan Lake as one of the world's most iconic ballet masterpieces while witnessing how Vietnamese artists embrace, reinterpret, and bring fresh creativity to the enduring legacy of classical ballet.

HBSO hosts concert to mark Beethoven’s birthday HBSO hosts concert to mark Beethoven’s birthday

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will host a concert celebrating the 250th birthday of Beethoven at the Opera House on June 13.
Night of French operas to be held in Ho Chi Minh City Night of French operas to be held in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera will organise a concert named French operas’ night at 20:00 on March 28 at the city’s Opera House.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Swan Lake HBSO Ho Chi Minh City

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