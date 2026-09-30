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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ProHance launches governance platform to track contingent workforce metrics

September 30, 2026 | 14:47
(0) user say
Analytics firm ProHance launched an enterprise management platform designed to unify cost tracking, service delivery, and operational performance metrics across contingent project teams.

SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHance, the AI-led Productivity Control Room platform for enterprises, today announced the launch of a unified platform for measuring and improving performance for outsourced and contingent teams.

Enterprises now will get a governance layer that provides independent unified proof of what their contingent workforce actually delivers, providing a single source of truth to finance, delivery and vendor management teams.

Now Enterprises can reallocate idle capacity, validate invoices, negotiate renewals based on evidence, flag delivery risk before it materializes, and provide audit teams with a defensible record.

Contingent workforce management has evolved from a function focused on vendor onboarding, contracts and compliance into a strategic capability contributing to over 20% of the workforce. However the technology to manage performance of this workforce has not been able to control cost leakage as it can only provide evidence that work occurred.

ProHance built the platform around three measures that determine contingent workforce performance:

  • CostLeakage— Clear governance of what is being spent against what is delivered
  • SLA Adherence — Improving predictability of delivery within time-and-materials engagements
  • Output — optimizing the value the workforce creates, in addition to utilization

The platform tracks all three in one place, giving Finance, Delivery and Vendor Management the same data instead of each team working from its own tool moving from fragmented ownership to joint governance.

ProHance is launching this after deploying it across Fortune 100 companies, where it has been tested and validated to give the right insights.

"Every system an enterprise runs today can tell it what it bought. None of them can tell it what it got," said Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance. "With this platform, we're building a single source of truth for contingent teams — the same defensible number for Finance, Delivery and Vendor Management to act on, measured from the work itself instead of what the vendor reports. That's the gap we built this to close, starting with outsourced and contingent teams, where existing tools go blind."

Visit www.prohance.ai.

By PR Newswire

ProHance

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TagTag:
ProHance Contingent workforce management Performance metrics

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