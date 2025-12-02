Siemens and AIT unveil digital switchboard tailored for high-end clients

Unveiled on November 28, the launch marks a milestone in the partnership between Siemens and AIT, highlighting their collaboration on technology transfer and local production of the SIVACON S8 to boost Vietnam’s energy infrastructure.

Manufactured in Vietnam, the SIVACON S8 is designed for high-end clients across sectors such as data centres, aviation and ports, liquefied natural gas, high-speed rail, energy, and industrial applications.

The product exemplifies Siemens and AIT’s dedication to sustainable development, delivering features such as comprehensive digitalisation, maximum safety, and a reliable, efficient power supply.

"We are very pleased to witness the fruit of the cooperation between Siemens and AIT, just eight months after technology transfer," said Pham Thai Lai, CEO of Siemens ASEAN and Vietnam at the launch event. "This is a testament to the rapid, effective implementation capability and strong commitment of both sides, while showcasing the ability of local expertise in applying state-of-art technology from Germany."

Also at the event, a Siemens Digital Industries expert presented on the transformative power of Siemens Simcenter, digital twin technology, and simulation. These advanced tools are seen as crucial for optimising energy efficiency in next-generation data centres, a sector facing increasing demands from AI and cloud computing.

Digital Twin technology creates virtual replicas for comprehensive analysis and optimisation, while Simcenter simulation capabilities enable detailed modelling and thermal analysis.

This integrated approach leads to significant benefits, including up to 38 per cent energy savings, 24 per cent cost reduction, and achieving impressive Power Usage Effectiveness benchmarks.

These innovations are vital for Vietnamese data centres to enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and build sustainable digital infrastructure, aligning with global sustainability mandates.

Alongside SIVACON S8 launch, AIT Corp and Siemens hosted the seminar on the green energy transition, which brought together key stakeholders from government, industry, and energy sectors.

Discussions focused on the opportunities and challenges presented by the energy transition in the digital era, with particular focus on the recently adjusted National Power Development Plan VIII (for 2021–2030).

Participants explored strategies to ensure national energy security, attract vital investment in energy infrastructure, and secure clean energy sources to align with Vietnam’s ambitious commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The seminar highlighted the collective efforts required to foster a stable and sustainable electricity supply, crucial for the nation's continued economic growth and digital transformation.

"Siemens remains committed to supporting Vietnam's socioeconomic development and its digital transformation journey," said Lai. "By providing innovative solutions like SIVACON S8 and fostering strategic partnerships with Vietnamese companies such as AIT Corp, Siemens is actively contributing to a more sustainable, efficient, and resilient energy future for the country."

Digital solutions demonstrate post-virus vow from Siemens The world has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pham Thai Lai, president and CEO of Siemens Vietnam as well as Siemens ASEAN and Singapore, talked with VIR’s Thanh Dat about how the company has been deploying its digital solutions to fight the pandemic, with Vietnam slated to be a beneficiary.

Sustainability: it’s time to step up and act together Becoming more sustainable is no longer a nice-to-have: it’s a business imperative. Dr. Pham Thai Lai, president and CEO of Siemens ASEAN and Vietnam, spoke to VIR's Thanh Tung about how Siemens is leading the way towards carbon neutrality and how the company has been assisting its customers to meet individual decarbonisation goals.