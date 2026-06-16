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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Siemens and Pacific Land partner to develop Vietnam’s next-generation smart industrial park

June 16, 2026 | 15:07
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On June 12, Siemens Limited and Pacific Land JSC signed a Strategic Partnership Memorandum to jointly develop Silverlake Bio Hi-Tech Park into a next-generation innovation hub in Vietnam, with a strong focus on smart, digitalised, and sustainable development.

The agreement comes at a time when Vietnam is emerging as a highly attractive destination for high-tech investment, accompanied by growing demand for modern, integrated infrastructure that meets international standards.

Siemens and Pacific Land partner to develop Vietnam’s next-generation smart industrial park
Dr. Pham Thai Lai (left), president and CEO of Siemens ASEAN and Vietnam, and Ole Bollingtoft, general director of Pacific Land at the signing ceremony

Silverlake is positioned as a comprehensive innovation ecosystem where companies in life sciences and high-tech industries can thrive on advanced infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Siemens will act as the technology partner, providing advanced solutions and digital platforms across five key pillars: smart infrastructure, sustainability, digitalisation, electrification, and life science technology.

Siemens’ scope includes integrated campus management systems, the Internet of Things and AI platforms, digital twins, comprehensive power distribution systems, as well as internationally certified environmental control and biosafety technologies for high-spec research and manufacturing environments.

Siemens and Pacific Land partner to develop Vietnam’s next-generation smart industrial park

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Pham Thai Lai, president and CEO of Siemens ASEAN and Vietnam, noted that the partnership reflected their confidence in Vietnam’s long-term potential as a regional hub for innovation and high-tech manufacturing.

“Through Silverlake, Siemens and Pacific Land are not only developing a technology park, but co-creating an ecosystem where infrastructure, data, and technology converge – laying the foundation for industries of the future to grow faster, smarter, and more sustainably,” he said.

Ole Bollingtoft, general director of Pacific Land Vietnam, said: “Silverlake Bio Hi-Tech Park represents our commitment to Vietnam’s next phase of growth – from a strong production economy to a knowledge-driven, high-tech innovation economy. With Siemens as our technology partner, we aim to translate this vision into future-ready systems, smart energy grids, digital buildings, and resilient infrastructure – positioning Vietnam firmly on the global map of life sciences, innovation, and sustainable high-tech industry.”

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By Thuy Dinh

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siemens Pacific Land Siemens and Pacific Land Vietnam’s nextgeneration smart industrial park

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