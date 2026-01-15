Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Siemens and VSIP announce landmark strategic partnership

January 15, 2026 | 14:48
(0) user say
Siemens Limited Vietnam and Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Co., Ltd. have signed a deal to drive the development of cutting-edge data centre parks across Vietnam.

This collaboration underscores a strong commitment from both organisations to foster digital transformation, enhance sustainable infrastructure, and meet the escalating demands of Vietnam's digital economy in one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic markets.

Siemens and VSIP announce landmark strategic partnership
Nguyen Phu Thinh (right), general director of VSIP JV, and Pham Thai Lai, president and CEO of Siemens ASEAN and Vietnam, at the MoU signing ceremony

The non-binding MoU establishes a robust framework under which Siemens will leverage its global expertise and comprehensive technology portfolio to support VSIP in attracting, developing, and serving world-class data centre investors.

This initiative comes at a pivotal time as Vietnam's digital landscape expands rapidly, driven by increased internet penetration, cloud adoption, and the proliferation of digital services across multiple sectors.

The partnership aims to position VSIP parks as prime destinations for next-generation data centre investments, offering a compelling ecosystem of advanced infrastructure and support.

As part of the agreement, Siemens and VSIP will explore opportunities for technical collaboration and knowledge exchange related to data centre development.

The cooperation is intended to support discussions on efficient, reliable, and sustainable data centre concepts and to align with broader sustainability objectives.

The foundation of this strategic alliance is built on a long-standing history of collaboration.

Siemens has maintained a strong industrial presence at VSIP Binh Duong since 2006, where its Siemens Busway Factory has been operating for nearly two decades.

Siemens and VSIP announce landmark strategic partnership

This partnership reflects deep trust, successful cooperation, and a shared commitment to Vietnam's industrial growth.

The sustained success of the Busway Factory within VSIP exemplifies Siemens' dedication to local investment and demonstrates how its advanced manufacturing capabilities thrive in VSIP's well-developed infrastructure and supportive business environment, making this data centre partnership a natural next step.

"We are incredibly excited to embark on this deepened strategic journey with VSIP, a partner with whom we share a rich history of successful collaboration and mutual trust. This partnership is a powerful testament to Siemens' unwavering dedication to empower Vietnam's digital future.

By integrating our comprehensive suite of advanced data centres, from reliable power infrastructure to intelligent building management systems, we are committed to enabling VSIP and its future investors to build highly efficient, resilient, and sustainable data centres,” said Pham Thai Lai, president and CEO of Siemens ASEAN and Vietnam.

“These facilities will not only meet the current demands but also be future-ready to support the evolving digital landscape of Vietnam, significantly contributing to the nation's economic growth and technological advancement,” he noted.

Nguyen Phu Thinh, general director of VSIP JV, commented, “Our enduring partnership with Siemens has always been a cornerstone of our success as the leading industrial park and urban integrated townships developer. This strategic alliance for data centre development marks a pivotal step forward in our mission to attract high-tech investments and cultivate a thriving digital ecosystem across Vietnam.”

“The proven success and continuous operation of the Siemens Busway Factory within VSIP Binh Duong since 2006 stands as a meaningful testament to the strength and longevity of our collaborative spirit,” he added.

Harnessing technology for a sustainable future in Vietnam Harnessing technology for a sustainable future in Vietnam

Siemens is driving Vietnam's green growth through digital innovation. From advanced automation to digital twin technology, the company industries helps boost efficiency, cut emissions, and build resilience. Thai-Lai Pham, president & CEO of Siemens ASEAN & Vietnam, shared with VIR's Olivia Bui how company global sustainability strategies are shaping Vietnam's transformation.
VinSpeed ​​and Siemens strengthen cooperation for high-speed rail development VinSpeed ​​and Siemens strengthen cooperation for high-speed rail development

VinSpeed ​​High-Speed ​​Railway Investment and Development JSC (a member of Vietnam's leading conglomerate Vingroup) and Siemens Mobility signed a deal on December 17 in Hanoi, launching a broad cooperation for high-speed rail in Vietnam.
Siemens and NVIDIA expand partnership to build industrial AI operating system Siemens and NVIDIA expand partnership to build industrial AI operating system

Tech majors Siemens and NVIDIA on January 6 announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership to bring AI into the real world.

By Thuy Dinh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
strategic partnership Landmark partnership Technology partnership Data centre parks digital transformation Siemens Limited Vietnam vsip

Related Contents

Empowering Sustainable Data Centers with Smart Infrastructure Solutions

Empowering Sustainable Data Centers with Smart Infrastructure Solutions

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

Siemens and AIT unveil digital switchboard tailored for high-end clients

Siemens and AIT unveil digital switchboard tailored for high-end clients

Siemens leads technology transformation towards sustainability in Vietnam

Siemens leads technology transformation towards sustainability in Vietnam

Siemens: Energy security overtakes climate goals in global transition

Siemens: Energy security overtakes climate goals in global transition

Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era

Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era

ONE and MTI launch AI-focused shipping venture

ONE and MTI launch AI-focused shipping venture

Digital shift reshaping Vietnam’s real estate brokerages

Digital shift reshaping Vietnam’s real estate brokerages

Sembcorp Development secures licence for VSIP in Khanh Hoa

Sembcorp Development secures licence for VSIP in Khanh Hoa

FPT and GELEX sign deal to develop blockchain tech for global markets

FPT and GELEX sign deal to develop blockchain tech for global markets

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ho Chi Minh City starts construction of four key infrastructure projects

Ho Chi Minh City starts construction of four key infrastructure projects

CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone

CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone

Sanofi, Long Chau Pharmacy relaunch medicine blister pack collection initiative

Sanofi, Long Chau Pharmacy relaunch medicine blister pack collection initiative

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020