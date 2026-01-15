Siemens and VSIP announce landmark strategic partnership

This collaboration underscores a strong commitment from both organisations to foster digital transformation, enhance sustainable infrastructure, and meet the escalating demands of Vietnam's digital economy in one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic markets.

Nguyen Phu Thinh (right), general director of VSIP JV, and Pham Thai Lai, president and CEO of Siemens ASEAN and Vietnam, at the MoU signing ceremony

The non-binding MoU establishes a robust framework under which Siemens will leverage its global expertise and comprehensive technology portfolio to support VSIP in attracting, developing, and serving world-class data centre investors.

This initiative comes at a pivotal time as Vietnam's digital landscape expands rapidly, driven by increased internet penetration, cloud adoption, and the proliferation of digital services across multiple sectors.

The partnership aims to position VSIP parks as prime destinations for next-generation data centre investments, offering a compelling ecosystem of advanced infrastructure and support.

As part of the agreement, Siemens and VSIP will explore opportunities for technical collaboration and knowledge exchange related to data centre development.

The cooperation is intended to support discussions on efficient, reliable, and sustainable data centre concepts and to align with broader sustainability objectives.

The foundation of this strategic alliance is built on a long-standing history of collaboration.

Siemens has maintained a strong industrial presence at VSIP Binh Duong since 2006, where its Siemens Busway Factory has been operating for nearly two decades.

This partnership reflects deep trust, successful cooperation, and a shared commitment to Vietnam's industrial growth.

The sustained success of the Busway Factory within VSIP exemplifies Siemens' dedication to local investment and demonstrates how its advanced manufacturing capabilities thrive in VSIP's well-developed infrastructure and supportive business environment, making this data centre partnership a natural next step.

"We are incredibly excited to embark on this deepened strategic journey with VSIP, a partner with whom we share a rich history of successful collaboration and mutual trust. This partnership is a powerful testament to Siemens' unwavering dedication to empower Vietnam's digital future.

By integrating our comprehensive suite of advanced data centres, from reliable power infrastructure to intelligent building management systems, we are committed to enabling VSIP and its future investors to build highly efficient, resilient, and sustainable data centres,” said Pham Thai Lai, president and CEO of Siemens ASEAN and Vietnam.

“These facilities will not only meet the current demands but also be future-ready to support the evolving digital landscape of Vietnam, significantly contributing to the nation's economic growth and technological advancement,” he noted.

Nguyen Phu Thinh, general director of VSIP JV, commented, “Our enduring partnership with Siemens has always been a cornerstone of our success as the leading industrial park and urban integrated townships developer. This strategic alliance for data centre development marks a pivotal step forward in our mission to attract high-tech investments and cultivate a thriving digital ecosystem across Vietnam.”

“The proven success and continuous operation of the Siemens Busway Factory within VSIP Binh Duong since 2006 stands as a meaningful testament to the strength and longevity of our collaborative spirit,” he added.

