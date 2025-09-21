Corporate

Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera announces rebirth of iconic tower

September 21, 2025 | 17:53
Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel has unveiled its newly transformed Grand Opera Tower, signalling a major upgrade in luxury hospitality in Ho Chi Minh City.
Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera announces rebirth of iconic tower

After nine months of renovation, the Grand Opera Tower opened in September 17, representing a strategic milestone for one of the hotel’s most iconic structures. The refurbishment underlines Sheraton’s commitment to elevating the guest experience amid a rapidly growing tourism sector.

Vietnam’s tourism industry is seeing strong momentum in 2025. In the first half of the year, the country welcomed nearly 10.7 million international visitors, up 20.7 per cent on-year. Ho Chi Minh City alone recorded more than 3.85 million international arrivals, a 44 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.

Luxury hospitality in Vietnam is evolving, with hotels increasingly focusing on cultural experiences, personalised service, and design that reflects local heritage. The newly renovated Grand Opera Tower at Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel has been redesigned to offer guests a refined connection to Ho Chi Minh City’s history and artistic legacy.

Since opening in 2003, at 88 Dong Khoi street, Sheraton Saigon Hotel and Towers has been one of the largest international hotel complexes in downtown Ho Chi Minh City. With 485 rooms across its Main and Grand towers, extensive meeting facilities, and multiple dining outlets, the hotel has hosted high-level delegations and large-scale events.

In 2020, the hotel completed a full renovation of the Main Tower, featuring 379 rooms and suites with contemporary design inspired by the lotus flower. In 2024, the property was renamed Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel, reflecting its connection to the city’s artistic heritage. The Grand Tower has now been relaunched as the Grand Opera Tower, with updated design, service, and guest experience.

The Grand Opera Tower draws inspiration from the Saigon Opera House and integrates cultural design and sustainable principles. Every detail of the renovation aims to combine modern hospitality standards with elements of local culture and history.

"Grand Opera Tower is more than a new building - it is a grand rebirth that reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and meaningful guest experiences in Ho Chi Minh City," said Julian Wong, general manager of Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel. "It will be a place where travellers feel the soul and identity of Ho Chi Minh City. Personalised service will become the true measure of elegance and excellence. This is our long-term promise to remain at the forefront of Vietnam’s luxury hospitality market."

By Quyen Chi

Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel Luxury hospitality Vietnam Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Cultural design luxury Vietnam luxury accommodation Ho Chi Minh City MICE tourism

