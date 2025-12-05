The Privé sets the benchmark for luxury real estate

According to a famous architect, it is more than a prime location, high pricing, and full amenities for a real estate venture to achieve the standards of the luxury segment. The defining factors lie in three core values: exclusivity, privacy, and uniqueness. Only products created as “bespoke pieces” can step into the realm of luxury real estate.

Riverside living space, where exclusivity, privacy, and uniqueness converge

First, exclusivity is the key factor that differentiates a property from mass products and maintains long-lasting values that only the elite can own.

Second, luxury ventures must ensure community coherence and absolute privacy, which are the must-have factors for projects with limited editions.

On top of that, uniqueness is the defining value of the luxury segment. Each apartment must embody sophistication in every detail, created from selected elements, and bear a distinct mark that cannot be found elsewhere.

Three sides facing the river: prime location and signature amenities

When it comes to unique living spaces, few factors can compare to a riverside location – where nature becomes the foundation of architecture and emotion. In many major cities worldwide, high-class ventures embrace nature as the centrepiece of design to affirm sustainable value and identity. On the rare riverside land plot in Ho Chi Minh City's downtown, The Privé continues this philosophy: sophisticated in structure, meticulous in handover quality, and honouring nature.

In a dynamic metropolis like Ho Chi Minh City, it is very rare to own a riverside apartment. At Tower 11, The Privé elevates this rarity to a new standard. With three sides facing the river, The Privé offers a panoramic view with light, wind, and water blending into a daily flow of subtle emotion. This is one of the few designs that strikes a harmonious balance between living space and natural landscape.

More than just beautiful views, the scenery forms a seamless emotional journey within the home. The shimmering water at sunrise, a gentle breeze brushing through the treetops, the glittering cityscape at night – all appear through wide windows like vivid paintings, changing with the seasons and the rhythm of nature.

The Privé sets a new benchmark of living through peaceful moments, lush greenery, abundant natural light, and quality space that is meticulously cared for.

The Sky Garden designed exclusively for Tower 11 residents

The highlight of Tower 11 is the Sky Garden designed exclusively for its residents. This green space is like an oasis in the sky, where the tree canopies are meticulously cared for and the view unfolds with every step. It can be a place to meditate, to relax with a cup of tea, or to simply listen to the city slow down. Amidst increasingly dense urban areas, it is not only a privilege to own a green space above ground but also a declaration of a lifestyle that values spiritual awakening.

The amenities are arranged comprehensively at the foot of the towers, offering residents easy access to work, leisure, relaxation, and wellness spaces. The resort-style swimming pool, private party room, children's play area, and work-study-sports-entertainment spaces are all arranged harmoniously, creating a closed-loop amenity ecosystem while still maintaining luxury and serenity.

Like a “resort in the heart of the city” – calm and soothing yet fully connected with the vibrant pace of life – The Privé offers residents a rare sense of balance. From here, residents are just minutes away from key economic and financial hubs, retail and service chains, and a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities, preserving the value of an upscale living space in the heart of the city.

Giving exclusivity to materials and personality to spaces

Tower 11 is the only tower featuring a special one-bedroom apartment – exclusively for homeowners who prefer minimalism, aiming for a selective lifestyle

At Tower 11, materials are carefully selected and handed over with meticulous attention to every construction detail. Thus, it shapes a top-notch living space where handover quality becomes a unique language, telling the story of an upper-class lifestyle.

The interiors at the tower are sourced from top global materials, combined with a minimalist design approach and a consistent built-in philosophy. Every surface has been researched and tested to achieve the perfect shade, lighting, and touch. The quality here is not only felt by the eyes but also through multisensory touchpoints – delicate and convincing enough to impress high-end customers from the very first moment.

The sophistication and craftsmanship are evident in every detail: the smooth-running cabinets, the seamless metal handles, the perfectly hidden joints, and the sophisticated 3D dragon-scale laminate surfaces. Under natural light, the layers of materials intertwine gracefully, delivering a smooth feeling and a luxurious living space polished to the finest degree.

Every window and every surface tells a story of sophistication and upper-class lifestyle, creating a complete living experience that is both luxurious and peaceful. The Privé becomes a symbol of the comprehensive riverside lifestyle – where each day begins and ends with simplicity, elegance, and inspiration.

