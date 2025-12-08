Corporate

VIR gathers dealmakers for M&A forum

December 08, 2025 | 17:17
(0) user say
VIR is set to host its 17th Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Forum, bringing together policymakers, dealmakers, and investors to examine the forces reshaping Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions landscape.

Scheduled for December 9 in Ho Chi Minh City, the forum, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance, will explore Vietnam’s growing appeal as a regional and global investment hub, with discussions focused on macroeconomic and geopolitical drivers, capital flows, cross-border M&A trends and the key factors positioning the country as a strategic destination for investors.

VIR gathers dealmakers for M&A forum

The first panel will feature eight speakers discussing the economic, political, and market context shaping Vietnam’s evolving position, and the key factors underpinning its status as a strategic destination for regional and cross-border capital. Topics will include macro and geopolitical drivers, shifting capital flows, and emerging M&A trends.

Further discussion will cover market confidence, the global minimum tax framework, administrative reform, land legislation, capital market development, governance standards, and foreign ownership regulations. Panellists will explore investor perspectives and address core questions around why Vietnam continues to rank among ASEAN’s most attractive investment destinations, including must-have investment criteria, valuation gaps, transparency challenges, and ownership limits.

The second panel will have a more in-depth look at the new momentum in Vietnam’s M&A market, highlighting key growth drivers, sectoral opportunities, and practical solutions to capitalise on the next wave of transactions. The discussion will also touch on corporate restructuring, competitiveness enhancement, and the industries likely to lead the next M&A cycle through to 2030.

Additional topics include distressed M&A, strategic investor opportunities, legal and governance considerations, and the role of initial public offerings as a complementary pathway to M&A. Case studies of notable transactions will be analysed, alongside the role of financial and legal advisers in deal negotiation and structuring, and the use of M&A as a catalyst for innovation and business transformation.

The forum will conclude with strategic recommendations for Vietnamese enterprises on strengthening governance, accelerating digitalisation, and leveraging capital market and regulatory reforms to support a more sustainable, transparent, and resilient M&A ecosystem.

The event comes at a defining moment in Vietnam’s economic trajectory. Backed by resilient growth, political stability, and accelerating institutional reform, the country is advancing policies that stimulate private sector development, modernise capital markets, and widen international investor access, positioning Vietnam as one of Asia’s most dynamic M&A frontiers.

Upbeat picture drawn for growth in M&As Upbeat picture drawn for growth in M&As

As global dealmaking activity shows steady signs of recovery, Vietnam is witnessing a surge of investor confidence and record-breaking deal values – a signal that capital flows are shifting towards emerging and resilient economies.
Positive projections for M&A interest from Thailand Positive projections for M&A interest from Thailand

Thailand and Vietnam have long been complementary markets, driving cross-border deals and generating multiplied value. Leif D. Schneider, country manager for Vietnam at international law firm Luther, discussed with VIR’s Vy Nguyen the strategies of Thai investors in Vietnam’s dealmaking landscape.
Pivotal stage of growth paves way for rise in M&As Pivotal stage of growth paves way for rise in M&As

With clear policies, predictable taxes, and targeted support for the private sector, Vietnam is at a pivotal stage of economic growth. VIR’s Bich Ngoc talked with Dr. Sven David, general director and CEO at VIET Transformation Advisors, on the current context of mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam.

By Bich Ngoc

Tag:
M&A Ho Chi Minh City merge acquisition discussion cross-boder trends

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

