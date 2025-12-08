VIR gathers dealmakers for M&A forum

Scheduled for December 9 in Ho Chi Minh City, the forum, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance, will explore Vietnam’s growing appeal as a regional and global investment hub, with discussions focused on macroeconomic and geopolitical drivers, capital flows, cross-border M&A trends and the key factors positioning the country as a strategic destination for investors.

The first panel will feature eight speakers discussing the economic, political, and market context shaping Vietnam’s evolving position, and the key factors underpinning its status as a strategic destination for regional and cross-border capital. Topics will include macro and geopolitical drivers, shifting capital flows, and emerging M&A trends.

Further discussion will cover market confidence, the global minimum tax framework, administrative reform, land legislation, capital market development, governance standards, and foreign ownership regulations. Panellists will explore investor perspectives and address core questions around why Vietnam continues to rank among ASEAN’s most attractive investment destinations, including must-have investment criteria, valuation gaps, transparency challenges, and ownership limits.

The second panel will have a more in-depth look at the new momentum in Vietnam’s M&A market, highlighting key growth drivers, sectoral opportunities, and practical solutions to capitalise on the next wave of transactions. The discussion will also touch on corporate restructuring, competitiveness enhancement, and the industries likely to lead the next M&A cycle through to 2030.

Additional topics include distressed M&A, strategic investor opportunities, legal and governance considerations, and the role of initial public offerings as a complementary pathway to M&A. Case studies of notable transactions will be analysed, alongside the role of financial and legal advisers in deal negotiation and structuring, and the use of M&A as a catalyst for innovation and business transformation.

The forum will conclude with strategic recommendations for Vietnamese enterprises on strengthening governance, accelerating digitalisation, and leveraging capital market and regulatory reforms to support a more sustainable, transparent, and resilient M&A ecosystem.

The event comes at a defining moment in Vietnam’s economic trajectory. Backed by resilient growth, political stability, and accelerating institutional reform, the country is advancing policies that stimulate private sector development, modernise capital markets, and widen international investor access, positioning Vietnam as one of Asia’s most dynamic M&A frontiers.

