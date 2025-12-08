SCG and seven member companies honoured in Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025

The member companies honoured were Vina Kraft Paper Co., Ltd. (Vina Kraft), Prime Tien Phong JSC, Prime Dai Viet JSC, Prime Yen Binh JSC, Prime Pho Yen JSC, Prime Dai Loc JSC and Prime Viet Tile JSC. Notably, Vina Kraft continues to affirm its leading position by making the list for the fifth consecutive year, while Prime Ngoi Viet made impressive achievements in its first year of participation. This is a testament to the efforts of creativity, innovation, and consistency in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) implementation in all activities of the group, contributing to the country's net- zero goal.

Kulachet Dharachandra, country director of SCG in Vietnam said, "CSI is not only an award but also a driving force for businesses to innovate, improve governance, and spread the spirit of sustainable development. On the occasion of the programme reaching its 10-year milestone, SCG is honoured to continue its commitment, and at the same time, considers this as encouragement to take on the responsibility of leading with action.

SCG's ESG 4 Plus strategy always goes hand in hand with Vietnam's sustainable development goals. 2025 also marks the ninth consecutive year that SCG's member companies are on this list. From this milestone, SCG will continue to innovate and strongly implement sustainable projects that contribute to the environment, society, and economy."

Environment (E): practical actions contribute to promoting green growth goal in the building materials industry

SCG’s member enterprises were praised for their efforts to implement consistent ESG strategies, combining technological innovation, energy optimisation, and promoting a circular economy model in production. Specifically, Vina Kraft continuously promotes net-zero initiatives by using modern technologies, and increasing the use of renewable energy such as biomass, biogas, and solar energy, thereby integrating sustainable activities throughout the value chain.

Similarly, Prime Group's factories have partially replaced coal fuel with biomass during the drying process and invested in systems to recover and reuse waste heat from kilns. Prime Pho Yen alone is also testing a biomass gasification system – an important step towards eliminating coal in the future to help save energy and reduce emissions. Prime Ngoi Viet also made a mark with the upgrade of the HAG (fluidised bed furnace) system to operate entirely with 100 per cent environmentally friendly biomass fuel, which has helped the company reduce emissions by 15 per cent compared to 2020.

In parallel with improvements in production, companies also promote innovation and product development in a sustainable direction, both meeting market demand and pushing responsible consumption. Prime Group has developed sustainable brick lines such as ThinEco, which saves 23 per cent of raw materials and reduces energy consumption by 14-24 per cent in production, or Flexitech surface technology with safe material design, supporting the improvement of public health and sustainable lifestyles.

Similarly, Prime Ngoi Viet is constantly improving product quality through optimising the glaze formula to increase gloss and colourfastness, thereby providing tiles with high aesthetics and outstanding longevity. At the same time, defective finished tiles are crushed and reused, accounting for about 10 per cent of the input materials, recovering and reusing 100 per cent of fallen powder, 100 per cent of broken tiles before and after firing, and 100 per cent of wholesale coal – a practical solution to improve the efficiency of resource use.

Vina Kraft has developed 100 per cent sustainable packaging that can be recycled, reused, or composted, and cooperates with organisations at all levels to promote waste collection, recycling and reduction, contributing to building a circular economy and developing the recycling industry.

Vina Kraft is one of the first recyclers to implement an EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) project. In addition, the company participates in the FSC and PEFC Forest Certification programmes to promote sustainable forest management. The FSC/PEFC label on the product is proof that the enterprise is responsible for the environment and exploits materials from forests managed in accordance with regulations or from recycled materials.

Society (S): people-centric, focusing on occupational safety and community development

In terms of people and society, SCG and its member companies always consider human resources as the foundation for development, continuously building a safe working environment, diversified benefits, and sustainable career development opportunities. Vina Kraft strictly applies the "SCG Safety Framework" intending to build a "No Injuries and Diseases" organisation, winning the Silver Award for safety in the group, ensuring that all activities put the safety and health of employees first. Prime Tien Phong, a unit of Prime Group, was also awarded the "Enterprise for Employees" award in 2025, recognising its continuous efforts to improve the lives and wellbeing of employees.

In addition, SCG and its member companies also actively contribute to the community through meaningful programmes such as waste sorting guidance activities at Hoa Loi Primary School by Vina Kraft, contributing to educating the younger generation about environmental protection awareness; or Prime Group's "Dreams Come True" initiative, bringing essential resources and skills training to disadvantaged people, supporting communities to create stable and sustainable livelihoods.

Transparent Governance (G): sustainable and transparent governance is the foundation for inclusive green growth

Transparent governance – the "G" factor in the set of ESG criteria that CSI has paid special attention to this year, has been maintained by the group's businesses in all production, business, creativity, and innovation activities. Typically, Vina Kraft Paper implements sustainable development management comprehensively, leading the process of developing the carbon footprint of products (CFP).

The CFP label attached to the product represents the scientifically calculated and verified carbon emissions, integrating the Internet of Things technology to manage production in real time, optimise operations and minimise operational risks, helping businesses to be transparent about environmental information and affirming their commitment to sustainable development.

This also supports customers and partners to reduce emissions throughout the value chain, creating a solid foundation for carbon offsetting or participating in the carbon credit market – a trend that is increasingly growing among the business community in Vietnam and around the world.

Reaffirming commitment to sustainability

This award once again affirms the long-term commitment of SCG and seven member companies in practicing sustainable production and business, while improving innovation capacity and spreading the spirit of sustainable development in the Vietnamese business community.

Along with the 10-year milestone of the CSI award, SCG Group and its member companies will continue to implement sustainable development strategies across all projects, making practical contributions to the environment, community, and the net-zero goal.

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai Binh Minh Plastics JSC (BM PLASCO), in collaboration with SCG and other partners, has launched the annual project series “Loving water, loving the future” 2025 in Dong Nai province, delivering 34,560m of pipelines to provide clean water for 1,152 households and more than 1,600 children.