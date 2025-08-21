Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Long Son Petrochemicals resumes full operations at integrated petrochemical complex

August 21, 2025 | 17:02
(0) user say
Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) resumed full operations at its integrated petrochemical complex on August 21, supported by improved operating margins following recent declines in crude oil prices.
Long Son Petrochemicals resumes full operations at integrated petrochemical complex

While global market conditions remain challenging, this restart reflects LSP 's proactive approach to seize an operational window while maintaining ongoing assessment of market movements.

In parallel, the company is progressing with the LSP Enhancement (LSPE) project, a $500 million investment scheduled for completion in 2027. This strategic initiative will incorporate ethane into the existing naphtha and propane feedstock mix, aiming to cut operating costs by over 30 per cent, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and enhance long-term competitiveness and sustainability.

Key components of the LSPE project include importing 1 million tonnes per annum of ethane from the US, utilising five 50,000-ton Very Large Ethane Carriers for transportation, constructing two cryogenic ethane storage tanks with a capacity of 55,000 tons each, and upgrading facilities to enable up to 70 per cent ethane usage, while maintaining feedstock flexibility with naphtha and propane.

Kulachet Dharachandra, general director of LSP, explained, “The petrochemical market in the second half of the year remains volatile and highly competitive. However, the slight improvement in product-to-feedstock spreads, driven by softer crude oil prices, provides an opportunity to restart and confirm our operational readiness. This decision ensures we remain engaged with customers and supply chains.”

He added, "Ethane diversification is a critical step in strengthening our long-term competitiveness. The project is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs during construction, delivering direct economic benefits to Long Son commune. In addition, the long-term ethane supply agreement will further deepen trade and economic ties between Vietnam and the United States."

While industry conditions remain uncertain, LSP will focus on operating safely and efficiently, supporting its workforce, and collaborating closely with stakeholders. Backed by strong government and parent company support, LSP remains committed to contributing to Vietnam's industrial self-sufficiency and sustainable economic growth.

Long Son Petrochemicals complex put into commercial operation Long Son Petrochemicals complex put into commercial operation

Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP), a subsidiary of SCG Chemicals (SCGC) and a member of SCG Group, announced the start of commercial operations at Vietnam's first integrated petrochemical complex on September 30.
SCG to pour $700 million into ethane feedstock enhancement project SCG to pour $700 million into ethane feedstock enhancement project

The Siam Cement Public Co., Ltd. (SCG) announced on October 30 that Long Son Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. (LSP) is moving ahead with an ethane enhancement project, with a budget of $700 million.
SCGC to import ethane from US for Long Son Petrochemicals complex SCGC to import ethane from US for Long Son Petrochemicals complex

SCG Chemicals (SCGC) announced progress on March 18 on a plan to enhance feedstock flexibility by utilizing ethane at the Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) complex.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LSP SCG Long Son Petrochemicals

Related Contents

SCG boosts first-half 2025 performance with strategic restructuring

SCG boosts first-half 2025 performance with strategic restructuring

SCG shares ESG model to support Vietnam’s net zero vision

SCG shares ESG model to support Vietnam’s net zero vision

SCGP acquires additional 30 per cent stake in Duy Tan Plastics

SCGP acquires additional 30 per cent stake in Duy Tan Plastics

FDI jumps more than 50 per cent in the first five months of 2025

FDI jumps more than 50 per cent in the first five months of 2025

SCG achieves strong EBITDA, profit growth across all businesses in Q1

SCG achieves strong EBITDA, profit growth across all businesses in Q1

SCG celebrates 17 years of inclusive impact in Ba Ria-Vung Tau

SCG celebrates 17 years of inclusive impact in Ba Ria-Vung Tau

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Hanoi approves route plan for 40km Metro Line No.5

Hanoi approves route plan for 40km Metro Line No.5

Ho Chi Minh City pushes ahead with $6.88bn financial hub

Ho Chi Minh City pushes ahead with $6.88bn financial hub

New telecoms and space design hub launched in Vietnam

New telecoms and space design hub launched in Vietnam

Hung Yen charts path to modern, green growth

Hung Yen charts path to modern, green growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020