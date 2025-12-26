SCG advances regional strategy for sustainable growth

HCMC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 December 2025 – SCG continues its Regional Optimization strategy, positioning Vietnam as a Strategic Hub in the ASEAN region for manufacturing and exports to global markets. SCG Decor (SCGD) supports PRIME GROUP in expanding production capacity for high-quality tiles to meet growing demand. The cement and building materials business in Vietnam is accelerating development of low-carbon cement for both domestic sales and global exports under the Green Building policy

to create sustainable growth while enhancing quality of life.



Kulachet Dharachandra, Country Director - Vietnam, SCG, stated: "Vietnam is a strategically important country for SCG, with total investments exceeding 7 billion US dollars across 28 companies, representing 28% of SCG's total assets. This covers chemicals, cement, building materials, packaging, and logistics businesses to serve both domestic and export market demands, enhancing competitive capabilities and building comprehensive production and supply chain potential.



Under the Regional Optimization strategy, SCG combines the strengths of Thailand and Vietnam in digital technology, artificial intelligence and automation, safety standards, and plant management, as well as social, environmental, and governance practices following ESG principles. Vietnam is a high-growth potential market due to its economy, government infrastructure policies, and increasing Green Building trends. It also has consumers with purchasing power for high-quality products and a large consumer base of over 100 million people, plus export potential with efficient production costs, which strengthens sustainable business growth and elevates quality of life in the region."



SCGD supports PRIME GROUP, Vietnam's Number One Market Leader of Decor Surface



PRIME GROUP, the flagship business in which SCG acquired shares in 2012, is the market leader of decorative surface materials in Vietnam and will be a key force strengthening SCGD toward its goal of becoming ASEAN leader.



Numpol Malichai, The Chief Executive Officer and President of SCG Decor Public Company Limited, stated: "Vietnam's economy is growing, the middle class is expanding, and the real estate market is recovering in mid-range to premium residential projects that favor Glazed Porcelain (GP) tiles, leading to continuously increasing demand for these products.



PRIME has sales revenue of approximately 5,500 million baht with total production capacity of around 80 million square meters. The company plans to invest in expanding GP tile production capacity from 19 million square meters in 2025 to 25.6 million square meters in 2026, targeting expansion to 45 million square meters by 2030 to align with increasing demand. PRIME can also manage and control production costs of GP tiles to be able to competitive with the products from world-class competitors. This cost advantage supports PRIME to become the strategic production and export base of SCGD, strengthening the Regional Optimization strategy for sustainable growth.



In response to market change and maintain competitive level, PRIME invested in Biomass Gasifier systems at the Pho Yen plant to replace fossil fuel with biomass, thereby reducing energy costs and greenhouse gases, supporting Vietnam to become the strategic export hub to ASEAN and other countries. Furthermore, PRIME's products meet customers' needs of all market segments with product offering that covers innovative design and health and safety functions that are well-recognized throughout the Asian region. This supports business growth along with environmental care enhancement. Additionally, SCGD grows bathroom business and strengthens COTTO brand in the ASEAN market with over 44 distributors appointed in Vietnam, as well as growing Complementary products such as adhesive and grout, and others."



SCG Low-Carbon Cement Supports Vietnam's Infrastructure and Green Cities, Advancing Its Role as a Global Export Hub



SCG Cement and Building Materials has operated in Vietnam for more than 20 years, with 11 companies across the cement, roofing, and building materials businesses. With production bases located in the central and southern regions, the company supports domestic market growth while also serving as a strategic manufacturing hub for exports to global markets.



Wichet Chuchaeu, Country Director – Vietnam, SCG Cement and Building Materials Business, stated: "Vietnam's economy continued to expand in 2025, driven by growth in the industrial and construction sectors. Accelerated government infrastructure investment has supported a steady recovery in demand for building materials and cement—especially low-carbon cement, whose growth aligns with national policies such as the 2050 Net Zero Emission commitment and the Green City policy, which targets that by 2050 at least 50% of new urban areas and 10% of all cities nationwide must meet government-defined green city criteria."



The cement business has an annual production capacity of 3 million tons of clinker and 4 million tons of cement. Vietnam is the best-managed production-cost base among SCG's regional cement operations, positioning the country not only as a strong domestic supply base but also as a key hub for exports. SCG currently exports both low-carbon cement and clinker to America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia.



SCG Cement continues to enhance environmental performance through the use of alternative and recycled materials, reduced coal consumption via alternative fuels such as biomass and refuse-derived fuel (RDF), and the implementation of Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) systems that significantly reduce natural resources, lower energy consumption and reduce CO2 emission.



These initiatives have earned SCG recognition through international environmental standards, including Singapore Green Building Product certification and International Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) System certification—affirming sustainability from production through to finished products.



"Our investment strategy and production cost optimization under the Regional Optimization concept have strengthened SCG's competitiveness. Vietnam is now positioned as a central hub for manufacturing and exporting quality products to global markets. This supports growing demand for high-quality surface materials and environmentally friendly building materials, contributing to green city development and sustainably enhancing the quality of life for people in Vietnam and the region.", Kulachet concluded.

