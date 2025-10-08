Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

The initiative aims to improve quality of life and bring joy to local children, focusing on providing clean water systems, charity houses in Bu Gia Map commune, and organising the Green Mid-Autumn Festival for children in Phu Nghia commune.

These contributions confirm Binh Minh Plastics and SCG Group’s commitment to working alongside communities to reduce social inequality and advance the path towards inclusive green growth.

The initiative “Loving water, loving the future” has been carried out annually by Binh Minh Plastics since 2022, with the goal of bringing safe and clean water to communities and improving the quality of life for residents. Over the past three years, the initiative has installed 83,312 metres of pipelines, delivering clean water to 5,750 students and more than 104,280 households in remote areas and ethnic minority communities across the country, from the Mekong Delta to the mountainous provinces of the Northwest.

Niwat Athiwattananont, general director of Binh Minh Plastics, shared, "As a leading enterprise in the plastic building materials industry, we are committed to supporting the sustainable development of the country. We believe that bringing clean water to mountainous communities not only addresses daily essential needs but also provides opportunities to improve health and enhance quality of life."

In 2025, the initiative will be implemented in Bu Gia Map commune, from July to December, with total funding of up to VND1.24 trillion ($47 million). This initiative has installed a new water drainage system with 34,560 metres of pipes, with the participation of Binh Minh Plastics' technical team and the cooperation of five villages in Bu Gia Map commune, to bring clean water to 1,152 households.

This initiative demonstrates the group's strong commitment to "Better You, Better Vietnam - Joining hands to build happiness" for the environment and the community.

At the handover ceremony, Tran Lam, deputy secretary and chairman of the Bu Gia Map People’s Committee, emphasised, “For the residents of Bu Gia Map Commune, access to clean water is an essential need, closely tied to their health and daily lives. The support for 'Loving water, loving the future' has helped bring safe water to local households, allowing people to live, work, and study with greater peace of mind. The care and generosity of businesses and benefactors such as Binh Minh Plastics and its partners stand as a clear testament to their social responsibility, compassion, and humanitarian spirit.”

At the event, many households also expressed their deep gratitude and emotion, “Although this is the headwater area and the main water reserve of the province and the region, we mostly rely on rainwater or well water. In the dry season the wells run dry, and in the rainy season they become polluted with silt and debris, making the water unsafe. Without clean water, we have to walk kilometres to fetch it from streams or wait for the rain. Prolonged heatwaves have only made the situation more severe. Thanks to the support of Binh Minh Plastics and SCG, we now have a reliable source of clean water right in our village. Our daily life has become easier, essential needs are better met, and we can truly look forward to a brighter future.”

Beyond clean water, Binh Minh Plastics' trade union also handed over the House of Love to Nguyen Thi Thanh Xuan, who is currently unable to work and does not have a stable source of income; the current residence is unsafe and does not meet basic living needs. This activity aims to help particularly difficult cases of housing, help the local government to better implement poverty reduction, and create a more sustainable life for ethnic minorities in the locality.

In addition, the Mid-Autumn Festival took place in Phu Nghia commune on October 5 for 1,600 children. Many exciting activities took place with the aim of bringing joy to students, such as a booth to exchange garbage for gifts. Games and stage tableaus about the environment, along with cultural performances, lion dances, and lantern processions, were also on display.

On this occasion, the organisers said that they had awarded 70 scholarships worth VND70 million ($2,655) to students who study well in difficult circumstances.

After the festival, many students from Bu Gia Map and Phu Nghia communes expressed their happiness at being able to participate in the celebratory atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival for the first time.

