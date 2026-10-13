Quang Tri province to tighten delayed power projects

General Secretary of Quang Tri Party Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan (second from the left) visited Quang Trach Power Centre in late September. Photo: baodautu.vn

According to the country's revised Power Plan VIII, the total power capacity in the province by 2030 will be over 12,963 MW, with an additional 3,892 MW added in the 2031-2035 period.

The planned power structure includes coal-fired thermal power, gas-fired power, wind power, solar power, hydropower, and other energy types.

According to Quang Tri Department of Industry and Trade, the province currently has 40 power plants in commercial operation with a total capacity of over 1,464 MW; in addition, there are 1,524 rooftop solar power systems with a total capacity of over 148 MW. Electricity production in the province was estimated at nearly 4 billion kWh in 2025.

If it includes completed projects that are in commercial operation and undergoing pilot runs, the total capacity reaches 3,016.2 MW, equivalent to only about 23 per cent of the total planned capacity by 2030.

According to the department’s report, as of early October, there are currently six projects under construction, but all are facing land clearance issues; 27 projects have selected investors but have not yet commenced construction.

Furthermore, eight projects are undergoing adjustments to their investment policies, and four projects have received investment approval but have not yet selected investors. There are 26 projects currently under review for investment approval and 21 projects without submitted proposals.

Quang Tri People's Committee has instructed relevant departments and agencies to review long-delayed or partially implemented power projects, reassess investors' capabilities, and take appropriate action.

Chairman of Quang Tri People's Committee Bui Hoang Phuong said Quang Tri aims to become a national energy hub and would prioritise investors with strong financial resources and proven project implementation capabilities.

Quang Tri Department of Finance has been tasked with assessing investor capabilities, while specialised departments and local authorities must strengthen oversight throughout project implementation to prevent lax management after licensing.

Meanwhile, Quang Tri Department of Industry and Trade must coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to finalise power planning and accelerate investment in transmission infrastructure.

At a meeting on October 1, Secretary of Quang Tri Party Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan called for a comprehensive review of stalled projects to prevent the waste of land and other resources. He instructed authorities to categorise projects, establish detailed implementation plans linked to monthly disbursement schedules, and monitor progress weekly.

"We must tighten investor selection criteria, prioritising strategic investors capable of developing wider business ecosystems and attracting investment into other sectors. Investment proposal dossiers must be finalised in October, or by early November at the latest," he said.

Alongside stricter investor scrutiny, Quang Tri is working to address infrastructure and land clearance obstructions, particularly in electricity transmission, while exploring opportunities to combine clean energy development with data centres.

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