Camel Group launches $105 million packaging plant

The group inaugurated its A&C International Packaging factory at Quang Ngang Industrial Park in Quang Tri province on November 6, a move it describes as an important step in its long-term investment strategy.

Photo: My Hanh

The project is worth around VND2.7 trillion ($105.8 million) and covers nearly 10 hectares. The factory is designed to produce up to one billion aluminium packaging products a year.

The first phase represents an investment of nearly VND2.3 trillion ($90.14 million), with a designed capacity of 700 million products a year. The second phase is expected to add nearly VND400 billion ($15.68 million), raising annual capacity to 300 million units.

Le Quang Thinh, a member of the Board of Directors at Camel Group, said, "The factory is a strategic link in the company's roadmap to complete its supply chain. The investment enables the company to expand high-quality aluminium packaging, raise the competitiveness, and expand the market."

Furthermore, the factory is equipped with an automated, closed-loop production line imported from the United States and Europe. It aims to supply high-quality packaging products that meet the requirements of both the domestic and export markets.

Le Duc Tien, Vice Chairman of Quang Tri People's Committee, said, “We lauded the company’s efforts to complete the project on schedule. Leveraging its large investment capital and modern production technology, the facility will contribute to enhancing Quang Tri’s industrial production capacity. The investment also addresses the demand for packaging within the beverage industry supply chain, serving both the domestic market and export requirements.”

According to IMARC Group, Vietnam's beverage packaging market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate of 3.98 per cent during 2026-2034. As beverage industry continues to innovate and diversify, the beverage packaging market is poised for growth, driven by the need for sustainable and appealing packaging solutions that meet the evolving preferences of Vietnamese consumers.

This market's trajectory aligns with Vietnam's broader economic development and the rising significance of its role in the beverage industry, which is projected to fuel the regional market in the coming years.

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