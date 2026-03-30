Quang Trach I nears completion as Unit 1 prepares for grid connection

Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant

The new plant is one of Vietnam's key national power facilities, is now nearing grid synchronisation of Unit 1 after overcoming challenges related to market volatility, supply chains, and technical execution, according to Dao Ngoc Long, deputy director of the Power Project Management Board 2 under Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and director of the Project Management Unit at the Quang Trach Power Centre.

“As of now, around 98 per cent of the total workload has been completed, and we should be ready for the grid connection of Unit 1 by the end of March, with commercial operation scheduled for May,” he said.

On site, major construction works have largely been completed, with testing and commissioning now commencing. Several key technical milestones have been achieved, including boiler pressure testing, the first oil firing of Unit 1 last August, and the completion of steam blowing for both auxiliary and main steam pipelines. Critical supporting systems such as water treatment, compressed air, and cooling systems have also been successfully tested.

The plant adopts ultra-supercritical boiler technology, one of the most advanced technologies currently available in coal-fired power generation. This technology enhances efficiency while reducing fuel consumption and emissions. In parallel, environmental protection systems have been comprehensively installed, including flue gas desulphurisation selective catalytic reduction for NOx treatment, electrostatic precipitators, and continuous emissions monitoring systems operating on a real-time basis.

A notable highlight is the plant's strong safety and environmental performance. Implemented under an international engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract model, the facility ensures comprehensive control from design and procurement to construction and commissioning.

As of the end of March, the project has recorded more than 21 million safe working hours without any environmental incidents. “This achievement reflects the close coordination between the investor, contractors, and the entire workforce, demonstrating a firm commitment to prioritising safety and environmental protection,” said Long.

Regarding fuel supply, Quang Trach I is designed to use imported coal, including bituminous and sub-bituminous types. Power Project Management Board 2 has signed agreements with Indonesian suppliers to secure coal for commissioning, fully meeting the technical requirements of EPC contractors.

For long-term commercial operation, we have also secured a coal supply contract with Dong Bac Corporation. “The first commercial coal shipment is expected to arrive at the plant’s port shortly. We are confident in ensuring sufficient coal supply for operations in 2026,” Long said.

Operation hub of Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant

Throughout its development, the project has faced a range of global challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupted supply chains, driving up prices of key materials such as steel, electromechanical equipment, and transportation costs. These factors placed considerable pressure on EPC contractors under fixed-price contracts.

In addition, delays in equipment delivery and exchange rate fluctuations have affected both progress and financial efficiency, creating complexities in contract management, negotiations, and cost control, and requiring more flexible risk management approaches for large-scale energy projects.

At present, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties continue to influence oil and coal prices, particularly impacting transportation costs. However, according to Long, these factors no longer significantly affect construction progress. “The project has entered its final phase, with most heavy construction work already completed, so the impact of fuel price fluctuations is now much less significant,” he said.

Quang Trach I has a total installed capacity of 1,400 MW, comprising two units of 700 MW each. The EPC contractor consortium includes Mitsubishi (Japan), Hyundai (South Korea), and Construction Corporation No.1.

Key project milestones include the back-energisation of Unit 2 on February 12; grid synchronisation of Unit 1 by the end of March; commercial operation of Unit 1 in May; and commercial operation of Unit 2 expected in October. “Bringing Unit 1 into operation on schedule will provide a critical foundation for completing the entire project within 2026,” Long added.

Coal stacker unloader for Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant

Alongside the plant, the shared infrastructure project of the Quang Trach Power Centre has also made significant progress. The coal import port and breakwater system have been completed and are now capable of receiving vessels of up to 60,000 tonnes, with plans to increase capacity to 100,000 tonnes by the end of May.

The plant’s coal storage yard can sustain continuous operation for approximately 37–38 days at full capacity, providing a relatively safe buffer against short-term supply disruptions. In the long term, the port is also expected to support liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, serving future gas-fired power projects via pipeline connections to nearby LNG hubs.

The Quang Trach Power Centre is one of Vietnam’s largest energy hubs, comprising four major components: shared infrastructure, Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant (1,400 MW), Quang Trach II LNG-to-power project (1,612 MW), and Quang Trach III LNG-to-power project (1,500 MW).

Its development aligns with the revised Power Development Plan VIII and the government’s broader strategy to transition towards a more sustainable energy mix, gradually reducing reliance on fossil fuels and moving towards net-zero emissions by 2050.

Within this broader framework, Quang Trach I plays a pivotal role as a foundational project, ensuring stable power supply in the near term while laying the groundwork for infrastructure and operational experience to support cleaner energy developments in the future.

With its current momentum and thorough preparation across technical, fuel supply, and infrastructure aspects, Quang Trach I is approaching its first commercial operation milestone, marking a significant step forward in strengthening Vietnam’s national energy security.

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