Quang Tri green-lights $1.59 billion LNG-fired power project

The construction site of Quang Trach 1 thermal power plant at the Quang Tri power centre

The Quang Trach III LNG-fired power plant, with a planned capacity of 1,500MW, will cost about VND41.83 trillion ($1.59 billion). Vietnam Electricity (EVN) will provide 20 per cent of the funding through equity, while state-controlled Vietcombank will arrange loans for the remaining 80 per cent.

Covering an area of 74 hectares in Phu Trach commune, the project is a part of the Quang Trach power centre and Vietnam’s adjusted National Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8). It is designed to use combined-cycle gas turbine technology.

“This venture will play a key role in boosting local socioeconomic development. For EVN, the approval reinforces plans to make Quang Tri a new energy hub in central Vietnam and marks a milestone in the rollout of major projects at the Quang Trach Power Centre,” said Hoang Nam, standing vice chairman of Quang Tri People’s Committee, at a handover ceremony on December 12.

Once completed, the plant is expected to help shore up national energy security, particularly during 2031-2035 as electricity demand in northern Vietnam rises, while improving the safety and stability of the power system in line with the adjusted PDP8. It would contribute about VND1.2 trillion ($45.62 million) per year to the state budget, creating stable jobs for local workers, supporting auxiliary industries, and attracting more large-scale investors.

The Quang Trach power centre currently comprises the coal-fired Quang Trach I plant and the LNG-fired Quang Trach II and III plants, with a combined capacity of about 4,500 MW.

On July 1, Quang Tri merged with Quang Binh province to form the new Quang Tri province, which spans about 12,700 square kilometres and borders Ha Tinh to the north, Hue to the south, the East Sea to the east, and Laos to the west.

