Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Quang Tri green-lights $1.59 billion LNG-fired power project

December 15, 2025 | 17:59
(0) user say
Quang Tri province has approved a $1.59 billion liquid natural gas (LNG)-fired power scheme by Vietnam Electricity to boost local energy capacity.
Quang Tri green-lights $1.59 billion LNG-fired power project
The construction site of Quang Trach 1 thermal power plant at the Quang Tri power centre

The Quang Trach III LNG-fired power plant, with a planned capacity of 1,500MW, will cost about VND41.83 trillion ($1.59 billion). Vietnam Electricity (EVN) will provide 20 per cent of the funding through equity, while state-controlled Vietcombank will arrange loans for the remaining 80 per cent.

Covering an area of 74 hectares in Phu Trach commune, the project is a part of the Quang Trach power centre and Vietnam’s adjusted National Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8). It is designed to use combined-cycle gas turbine technology.

“This venture will play a key role in boosting local socioeconomic development. For EVN, the approval reinforces plans to make Quang Tri a new energy hub in central Vietnam and marks a milestone in the rollout of major projects at the Quang Trach Power Centre,” said Hoang Nam, standing vice chairman of Quang Tri People’s Committee, at a handover ceremony on December 12.

Once completed, the plant is expected to help shore up national energy security, particularly during 2031-2035 as electricity demand in northern Vietnam rises, while improving the safety and stability of the power system in line with the adjusted PDP8. It would contribute about VND1.2 trillion ($45.62 million) per year to the state budget, creating stable jobs for local workers, supporting auxiliary industries, and attracting more large-scale investors.

The Quang Trach power centre currently comprises the coal-fired Quang Trach I plant and the LNG-fired Quang Trach II and III plants, with a combined capacity of about 4,500 MW.

On July 1, Quang Tri merged with Quang Binh province to form the new Quang Tri province, which spans about 12,700 square kilometres and borders Ha Tinh to the north, Hue to the south, the East Sea to the east, and Laos to the west.

Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Both foreign and domestic firms are invited to bid for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package for the Quang Trach II Liquefied Natural Gas Thermal Power project.
Mitsubishi Power to upgrade boiler equipment at O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant Mitsubishi Power to upgrade boiler equipment at O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant

Mitsubishi Power has received a contract to support an oil-to-natural gas fuel conversion project at O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
Dong Nai accelerates Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired thermal power plants Dong Nai accelerates Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired thermal power plants

Dong Nai province is eager to complete related works to release the capacityof the Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired power plants, which are expected to start commercial operations in December.
Hiep Phuoc LNG-fired power plant to start operation in 2027 Hiep Phuoc LNG-fired power plant to start operation in 2027

The Hiep Phuoc LNG (liquefied natural gas) - fired power plant in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to come into operation in 2027.
Quang Trach I thermal power plant races towards completion Quang Trach I thermal power plant races towards completion

Workers are racing around the clock to complete the construction of the Quang Trach I thermal power plant in Quang Tri province.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Quang Trach Power Centre Quang Trach 1 thermal power plant thermal power plant Quang Tri

Related Contents

Quang Trach I thermal power plant races towards completion

Quang Trach I thermal power plant races towards completion

Shizen Energy obtains certificate for onshore wind power project in Quang Tri

Shizen Energy obtains certificate for onshore wind power project in Quang Tri

Sun Group launches three urban area projects worth $1.44 billion in Quang Tri

Sun Group launches three urban area projects worth $1.44 billion in Quang Tri

Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Quang Trach II LNG-fired power plant to break ground this year

Quang Trach II LNG-fired power plant to break ground this year

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Kolon signs $48 million airbag supply deal with Autoliv

Kolon signs $48 million airbag supply deal with Autoliv

National Assembly approves Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway project

National Assembly approves Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway project

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Pan Pacific Hanoi unveils festive season of light and music

Pan Pacific Hanoi unveils festive season of light and music

TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 links startups with policy and capital

TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 links startups with policy and capital

Standard Chartered and ACCA deepen collaboration to develop Vietnam’s talent for a sustainable future

Standard Chartered and ACCA deepen collaboration to develop Vietnam’s talent for a sustainable future

Touch to Share, Give Hope expands cancer support

Touch to Share, Give Hope expands cancer support

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020