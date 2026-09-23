AMC Robotics builds out Bac Ninh plant to scale AI-powered robotics

Photo: AMC Robotics

Announced on September 21, the company expects the Phase 1 production line to reach a maximum capacity of tens of millions of modules, generating approximately $30 million in annual production output based on current purchasing interest from potential customers across the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

The facility is designed to support production of AMC Robotics' current robotics products and related core modules, with initial trial production expected to commence in early 2027.

The manufacturing investment is supported by strong tailwinds in the global warehouse automation market, estimated at $34.2 billion in 2026 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of just under 14 per cent to reach $65.74 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence.

The Vietnam facility's management team is led by general manager Aron Wang, who brings more than 20 years of experience in electronics manufacturing, including chip-on-board, surface mount technology, and optical packaging at companies including Siemens and ASMPT. The company expects to grow its local team to approximately 20 to 25 employees by early 2027, recruiting primarily from Vietnam's electronics manufacturing and precision assembly talent pool.

AMC Robotics selected Vietnam for its established electronics supply chain, skilled manufacturing workforce, and proximity to key component suppliers. The facility will also diversify the company's manufacturing and supply chain footprint, supporting scalable production of its AI-powered robotics solutions.

"Our team is working closely with local partners and suppliers to bring the facility online on schedule," said Aron Wang, general manager of AMCV Co., Ltd. "We are building a local team with world-class manufacturing and quality capabilities, and we look forward to welcoming customers and partners to the site once trial production begins."

"The progress at our Bac Ninh facility reflects the meaningful steps we have taken to build a scalable manufacturing platform," said Sean Da, chairman and CEO of AMC Robotics. "With our management team in place and the buildout on track, we believe we are well-positioned to begin trial production in early 2027 and to meet the growing demand for our AI-powered robotics solutions in the warehouse automation market."

AMC Robotics establishes Vietnam subsidiary to support robotics manufacturing AMC Robotics Corporation, an AI-driven robotics solutions company, has announced the establishment of a Vietnamese subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City.to support the manufacturing and production scale-up of its robotic dog, Kyro.

AMC Robotics signs lease agreement for manufacturing facility in Vietnam AMC Robotics Corporation, an AI-driven robotics solutions provider, on June 24 announced it has signed a lease agreement for a 6,150-square-metre manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, which has been identified as a long-term hub for production and operations in Southeast Asia.