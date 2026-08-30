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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast to pour over $280 million more into Ha Tinh

August 30, 2026 | 10:52
(0) user say
Ha Tinh Economic Zone Management Authority has granted approval for VinFast to implement a factory and auxiliary facilities project at Vinhomes Vung Ang Industrial Park.

According to the announcement on August 26, The VinFast factory and auxiliary facilities project will cover ​​over 82 hectares, with the main components expected to be completed in 2029.

VinFast to pour over $280 million more into Ha Tinh
Part of Vung Ang EZ. Photo: baodautu.vn

The venture has a total investment capital of over $282 million, of which the investor's contribution is over $84.4 million, and the remainder is mobilised capital.

According to the registration schedule, before the end of September, the investor will begin construction of the component warehouse for production and export, and auxiliary facilities. These items are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027. Subsequently, from then to the second quarter of 2029, the project will proceed with the construction of the factory and other auxiliary facilities.

The investor is legally responsible for the legality, accuracy, and truthfulness of the dossier which are used for applying for the investment registration certificate; implementing the scheme according to the investment objectives, scale, and schedule.

At the same time, the investor must choose to lease projects with new, advanced, modern, and environmentally friendly technologies, and apply automation in production processes to improve efficiency, ensure labour safety, and save resources and energy.

The undertaking features a closed-loop production system, synchronised with a system for collecting and treating exhaust gases, wastewater, solid waste, and hazardous waste, meeting the regulations and standards of Vinhomes Vung Ang Industrial Park.

The project is expected to supplement the system of workshops, warehouses, and auxiliary facilities at the industrial park, creating more production and business space, thereby contributing to attracting businesses and industrial ventures to the area.

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By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Quang Tri Vinfast Vinhomes Vung Ang IP Vung Ang Economic Zone facilities

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