Pharmedi Vietnam 2026: Connecting innovation, knowledge and business opportunities

Vietnam’s healthcare market is experiencing continued growth, driven by rising demand for quality healthcare services, rapid digital transformation and increasing investment in the healthcare system.

These developments are creating new opportunities for businesses while strengthening Vietnam’s position as an attractive market for international healthcare brands and investors.

For more than 21 years, Pharmedi Vietnam has served as an international platform connecting businesses and professionals across the healthcare sector.

The 2026 edition will take place from at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, Ho Chi Minh City, and is expected to feature more than 600 exhibitors across 12,000 square metres of exhibition space, representing over 20 countries and territories. The event is expected to welcome more than 12,000 trade visitors and over 3,000 hosted buyers.

Comprehensive healthcare solutions

The exhibition’s Product Showcase will bring together products, technologies and solutions across a wide range of healthcare fields, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices and supplies, diagnostic and laboratory technologies, digital health, smart healthcare and rehabilitation solutions.

Taking place alongside the main exhibition are Eldercare expo Vietnam, focusing on products and technologies supporting elderly care, and Ravex, dedicated to rehabilitation technologies and assistive solutions for people with disabilities.

The co-located exhibitions further expand the scope of solutions available to healthcare professionals and industry buyers.

Beyond product displays, the exhibition provides opportunities for exhibitors to engage directly with potential customers, understand market needs and explore business partnerships. For trade visitors, it offers access to new technologies and solutions that can support their organisations’ development and investment priorities.

Connecting the right partners

Business networking is another key component of Pharmedi Vietnam 2026, with dedicated programmes designed to facilitate more targeted business interactions.

B2B Matchmaking provides pre-arranged one-to-one meetings between exhibitors and relevant trade participants based on their business needs and areas of interest. Through registration, screening and coordination by the organiser, the programme aims to create a focused environment for meaningful business discussions.

Meanwhile, LeadGrab, introduced at Pharmedi Vietnam 2026, enables exhibitors to capture and manage visitor information directly at their booths. The solution supports faster lead collection and more efficient follow-up with potential customers after the exhibition.

Alongside the exhibition and business networking programmes, a series of professional activities will provide opportunities for knowledge exchange among businesses, healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders.

The Industry Conference Series will bring together experts, policymakers and business representatives to discuss emerging trends, regulatory developments, technologies and solutions shaping the healthcare sector.

The Professional Training Programme with the Vietnam Pharmaceutical Companies Association is designed for physicians, pharmacists and healthcare professionals, providing practical opportunities to update professional knowledge and strengthen industry capabilities.

Pharmedi Vietnam 2026 will also feature dedicated buyer engagement activities designed to connect exhibitors with qualified decision-makers and healthcare institutions.

The Hosted Buyer Programme focuses on qualified buyers, senior executives and industry decision-makers, providing opportunities for more targeted business meetings and potential partnerships.

Through the Group Visitors Programme, organised groups from hospitals, medical centres, clinics and healthcare institutions across Vietnam will have opportunities to explore the exhibition and engage directly with exhibitors offering relevant technologies, equipment and healthcare solutions.

By combining a comprehensive Product Showcase with professional knowledge exchange, B2B matchmaking and buyer engagement programmes, Pharmedi Vietnam 2026 provides a platform for businesses, healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders to connect, discover new solutions and explore opportunities across Vietnam’s evolving healthcare market.

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