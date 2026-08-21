Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pharmedi Vietnam 2026: Connecting innovation, knowledge and business opportunities

August 21, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Taking place from September 22-24, at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, Ho Chi Minh City, Pharmedi & Healthcare Vietnam 2026 will bring together healthcare solutions, professional knowledge and business networking opportunities.

Vietnam’s healthcare market is experiencing continued growth, driven by rising demand for quality healthcare services, rapid digital transformation and increasing investment in the healthcare system.

Pharmedi Vietnam 2026: Connecting innovation, knowledge and business opportunities

These developments are creating new opportunities for businesses while strengthening Vietnam’s position as an attractive market for international healthcare brands and investors.

For more than 21 years, Pharmedi Vietnam has served as an international platform connecting businesses and professionals across the healthcare sector.

The 2026 edition will take place from at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, Ho Chi Minh City, and is expected to feature more than 600 exhibitors across 12,000 square metres of exhibition space, representing over 20 countries and territories. The event is expected to welcome more than 12,000 trade visitors and over 3,000 hosted buyers.

Comprehensive healthcare solutions

The exhibition’s Product Showcase will bring together products, technologies and solutions across a wide range of healthcare fields, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices and supplies, diagnostic and laboratory technologies, digital health, smart healthcare and rehabilitation solutions.

Taking place alongside the main exhibition are Eldercare expo Vietnam, focusing on products and technologies supporting elderly care, and Ravex, dedicated to rehabilitation technologies and assistive solutions for people with disabilities.

The co-located exhibitions further expand the scope of solutions available to healthcare professionals and industry buyers.

Beyond product displays, the exhibition provides opportunities for exhibitors to engage directly with potential customers, understand market needs and explore business partnerships. For trade visitors, it offers access to new technologies and solutions that can support their organisations’ development and investment priorities.

Connecting the right partners

Business networking is another key component of Pharmedi Vietnam 2026, with dedicated programmes designed to facilitate more targeted business interactions.

B2B Matchmaking provides pre-arranged one-to-one meetings between exhibitors and relevant trade participants based on their business needs and areas of interest. Through registration, screening and coordination by the organiser, the programme aims to create a focused environment for meaningful business discussions.

Meanwhile, LeadGrab, introduced at Pharmedi Vietnam 2026, enables exhibitors to capture and manage visitor information directly at their booths. The solution supports faster lead collection and more efficient follow-up with potential customers after the exhibition.

Alongside the exhibition and business networking programmes, a series of professional activities will provide opportunities for knowledge exchange among businesses, healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders.

The Industry Conference Series will bring together experts, policymakers and business representatives to discuss emerging trends, regulatory developments, technologies and solutions shaping the healthcare sector.

The Professional Training Programme with the Vietnam Pharmaceutical Companies Association is designed for physicians, pharmacists and healthcare professionals, providing practical opportunities to update professional knowledge and strengthen industry capabilities.

Pharmedi Vietnam 2026 will also feature dedicated buyer engagement activities designed to connect exhibitors with qualified decision-makers and healthcare institutions.

The Hosted Buyer Programme focuses on qualified buyers, senior executives and industry decision-makers, providing opportunities for more targeted business meetings and potential partnerships.

Through the Group Visitors Programme, organised groups from hospitals, medical centres, clinics and healthcare institutions across Vietnam will have opportunities to explore the exhibition and engage directly with exhibitors offering relevant technologies, equipment and healthcare solutions.

By combining a comprehensive Product Showcase with professional knowledge exchange, B2B matchmaking and buyer engagement programmes, Pharmedi Vietnam 2026 provides a platform for businesses, healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders to connect, discover new solutions and explore opportunities across Vietnam’s evolving healthcare market.

Medical-pharmaceutical, beauty products exhibitions open in HCM City Medical-pharmaceutical, beauty products exhibitions open in HCM City

The 17th International Exhibition on Products, Equipment, and Supplies for Medical, Pharmaceutical, Hospital and Rehabilitation, Pharmedi Vietnam 2022, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on September 14 with more than 350 exhibitors having 400 booths.
Longest-running beauty industry exhibition set for Ho Chi Minh City Longest-running beauty industry exhibition set for Ho Chi Minh City

Organised by Informa Markets Vietnam, the longest-running beauty trade exhibition in Vietnam - Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2024 - is slated for a return from July 25-27 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.
VIFA ASEAN 2025 - Gateway for furniture to go global VIFA ASEAN 2025 - Gateway for furniture to go global

The Vietnam ASEAN International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair - VIFA ASEAN 2025 - is set to make a powerful return, boasting an expansive scale of 1,000 booths in August.
MTA Vietnam 2025: 21-year journey towards global integration MTA Vietnam 2025: 21-year journey towards global integration

The International Exhibition for Precision Engineering and Manufacturing (MTA Vietnam 2025) is scheduled to take place from July 2-5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC).

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 Vietnam healthcare Healthcare solutions Professional knowledge business networking product showcase ELDERCARE EXPO Vietnam

Related Contents

VIFA ASEAN 2024 entices exhibitors from Vietnam and beyond

VIFA ASEAN 2024 entices exhibitors from Vietnam and beyond

Longest-running beauty industry exhibition set for Ho Chi Minh City

Longest-running beauty industry exhibition set for Ho Chi Minh City

VIFA ASEAN 2023 – Gathering all best Southeast Asian furniture

VIFA ASEAN 2023 – Gathering all best Southeast Asian furniture

ProPak Vietnam 2022-a dedicated business platform in the processing and packaging technology industry

ProPak Vietnam 2022-a dedicated business platform in the processing and packaging technology industry

Italy's Prosecco hills join UNESCO World Heritage list

Italy's Prosecco hills join UNESCO World Heritage list

World-leading Italian companies make entrance at ProPak Vietnam

World-leading Italian companies make entrance at ProPak Vietnam

People encouraged to contribute and grow at AstraZeneca Vietnam

People encouraged to contribute and grow at AstraZeneca Vietnam

MindHYVE and KPSIAJ sign MOU for AI in Karachi education healthcare

MindHYVE and KPSIAJ sign MOU for AI in Karachi education healthcare

INCHAM to host Diwali Gala 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City

INCHAM to host Diwali Gala 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City

Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

Flagship product showcase and industrial knowledge base for the engineering and manufacturing community

Flagship product showcase and industrial knowledge base for the engineering and manufacturing community

Vietnamese, Japanese firms seek investment, trade partnerships

Vietnamese, Japanese firms seek investment, trade partnerships

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Smarter infrastructure design key to Vietnam’s AI ambitions

Smarter infrastructure design key to Vietnam’s AI ambitions

IH Retail reopens Singapore Japan Home outlets under franchise business model

IH Retail reopens Singapore Japan Home outlets under franchise business model

ZJLD Group delivers operational recovery in half-year financial results

ZJLD Group delivers operational recovery in half-year financial results

Li Ning expands Super BOOM capsule technology across multi-category sports ranges

Li Ning expands Super BOOM capsule technology across multi-category sports ranges

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020